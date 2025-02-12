Summary Since launching Windows 11 in 2021, Microsoft has been criticized for the changes it made to the iconic Start Menu.

Recently, the company has been working on several tweaks to improve the Start Menu's functionality.

Microsoft is beta testing a new 'all apps' layout that takes heavy inspiration from Apple's App Library interface.

With its now ten-year-old Windows Insider Program, Microsoft is always testing out new and experimental Windows 11 features. One of the more recent additions that has caught my attention is a reworking of the All Apps section of the operating system's famous Start Menu .

As uncovered by phantomofearth over on X, Microsoft has been working on a set of new options for sorting through all the installed apps on your PC.

The company has been building out the feature since earlier last year, but it appears to now be close to complete, which is exciting news for fans of Windows like myself.

Windows 11's excellent new Category view is on the way

The tech giant is poaching one of the iPhone's best user interface elements, grafting it directly onto the Windows Start Menu

For the longest time, the Windows Start Menu has provided an All Apps section with access to an alphabetized list of installed programs. The list itself hasn't seen noteworthy changes in years -- it's long, it takes forever to scroll through, and, on Windows 11, it arguably doesn't make good use of space.

This all changes with Category view: when enabled via a new drop-down menu, Windows automatically categorizes your apps into one of several categories. These include Utilities + Tools, Entertainment, Creativity, Games, among others.

If this sounds similar to the App Library found on Apple's iOS and iPadOS operating systems, you'd be right.

If this sounds similar to the App Library found on Apple's iOS and iPadOS operating systems, you'd be right. Essentially, Microsoft has taken the iPhone's approach to app sorting and incorporated it directly into the Windows experience.

When compared to the traditional alphabetized List view (which is thankfully still available), the new Category view is an excellent tool for managing all the apps on your PC. I was a fan of the App Library when Apple introduced it in 2020's iOS 14 , and I'm a fan of it here in its Windows 11 Insider incarnation.

Interestingly, Microsoft has also introduced a third All Apps category as well, which it calls 'Name Grid'. When toggled on, this view enables an Android app drawer-esque sorting system for all your apps, complete with a dense alphabetic grid layout.

The Windows 11 Start Menu has been contentious from the start

At launch, the Windows 11 Start Menu was missing several critical features

Microsoft

When Microsoft first launched Windows 11 into the mainstream in October 2021, its reception was rather mixed. Many users praised the rejuvenated Fluent Design interface elements of the newly-minted OS, which drew inspiration from the company's canceled Windows 10X experiment.

Many others, meanwhile, lamented the loss of critical taskbar and Start Menu functionalities, including app folders, menu resizability, and taskbar program labels. These were among the previously available options on Windows 10 that were conspicuously missing in the succeeding OS on release day.

The Start Menu remains the most iconic part of the entire Windows operating system.

With the Start Menu in particular, Microsoft entirely rewrote the interface and code base for its new Windows 11 rendition. Gone were the Live Tiles of yore, and in their place was a paginated grid of scrolling app icons, recommended files, and frequently accessed website links.

The Start Menu remains the most iconic part of the entire Windows operating system, serving as a central location for launching apps, navigating to settings and power options, among other use cases. Windows 8 proved that users don't take kindly to major redesigns, making Microsoft's decision to dramatically alter the menu for Windows 11 a risky bid.

Thankfully, with time, Microsoft has been slowly reintroducing Windows 10-era features and customization options to Windows 11's interface. These days, it's easy to adjust the ratio of pinned and recommended Start Menu content, and elements like app folders have been reintroduced.

The Windows 11 Start Menu has been improving at a slow-yet-steady pace

Microsoft really needs to entice Windows 10 users to make the jump to its latest OS

Microsoft / Pocket-lint

I'd argue that Microsoft still needs to do more in porting previously available Start Menu features onto Windows 11. Some of the options that immediately spring to my mind include the ability to resize the menu, the option to remove the recommended section entirely, and the option to display the All Apps section on the initial menu screen.

Windows 10 support is coming to an end in just a few months, and Microsoft will without a doubt continue its push to transition users over to Windows 11. If the company wants to persuade power users and enthusiasts to make the switch, it'll have to ensure that these aforementioned features are ready to go sooner rather than later.

I will say, however, that I'm fond of the novel additions the company has introduced (or is currently testing) for the Windows 11 Start Menu.

I will say, however, that I'm fond of the novel additions the company has introduced (or is currently testing) for the Windows 11 Start Menu. The recently announced Phone Link integration , for example, is an excellent idea that makes it easy to interface with your mobile phone directly from your PC.

The new App Library-inspired Category view is an equally appreciated inclusion, and it's one I can't wait to utilize on a regular basis when it eventually launches on the platform. Microsoft has yet to confirm when the feature will release in stable form, but I'd wager to guess a fall 2025 release is the most likely time frame.