Windows keyboard shortcuts can streamline writing, research, and web browsing to make everyday tasks a little bit easier. From quickly checking your settings and launching emoji and GIF keyboards to utilizing accessibility tools, the shortcut updates that come with Windows 11 streamline laptop and desktop workflows. Whether you consider yourself a pro of Windows or find tech intimidating, our list can help improve how you use your computer.

Let's first make sure your device is running Windows 11. To do this quickly, on your keyboard input the following:

Press the Windows key + R at the same time. A search box will pop up for you to input text. Type winver into the search box and press enter or click OK.

If the above prompt displays Windows 11 OS, congratulations, you can use all the shortcuts below to optimize your workflow and have a little fun with Windows.

Before we get into the best of Windows 11 list, there are a few tried and true shortcuts that every Windows PC user should have in their toolbox, regardless of their version of Windows. As Pocket-lint's copy editor, I use the five keyboard shortcuts below constantly throughout the day to highlight and copy text, find specific words on pages, and undo errors.

Find Ctrl + F Open a search box in the window, so you can locate words, phrases, and letters Highlight Ctrl + A Covers all the text and images on a webpage or document Undo Ctrl + Z Reverses recent typing Copy Ctrl + C Makes a copy of the highlighted text Paste Ctrl + V Adds copied text to a page

Now that you're equipped with my most used keyboard shortcuts, let's dive into the newest and most exciting Windows 11 quick prompts you can launch with your keyboard.

Windows key + X

Quick links will provide a pop-up list with incredibly useful commands, files, and prompts you can locate with a stroke of two keys instead of digging around trying to remember where your network connections, task manager, or settings live. Some of the quick links I used most often are the File Explorer shortcut, Task Manager, and quick shutdown.

2 Open emoji, GIF, and clipboard shortcut

Windows key + period (.) or + semicolon (;) -- to open the emoji and GIF keyboard

(.) or (;) -- to open the emoji and GIF keyboard Windows key + V -- opens up the same shortcut box, but brings you to the clipboard section

These three different shortcut options all bring you to the same pop-up window. It is a window that shows six tabs covering different additions you can insert within your text. The six tabs are: recently used, an emoji keyboard 👻, a GIF keyboard via Tenor, a Kaomoji keyboard (❁´◡`❁), special characters, and your clipboard showing your most recent 25 copied items. I love adding GIFs to friendly chats and personal emails without downloading extensions or additional apps.

3 Screenshots and recording

PrtScn or Prt Sc --(depending on model) opens the snipping tool and copies screenshots to the clipboard

or --(depending on model) opens the snipping tool and copies screenshots to the clipboard Windows key + Shift + S -- opens the snipping tool to take screenshot specific areas on the screen

I spend a lot of my day formatting images and creating screenshots of products, so we can put them into articles. These two shortcut options allow you to take precise screenshots quickly, without downloading external applications or software. The time saved to grab a screenshot while I'm still within the appropriate window, without launching a separate program, has saved me hours each week.

4 Open Windows Task Manager

Ctrl + Shift + Esc

When you want to check out your background performance or see which window is slowing down your computer, the Windows Task Manager is the place to go. Before upgrading to my new Acer Swift X this past fall, I used to check on the Task Manager daily to force-stop tasks and check on my older laptop's performance. While I don't have to do that so consistently now, it's still a great tool to quickly access a useful report of your device's functions.

5 Cast from Quick Settings

Windows key + K

Casting might be new to some, or old hat to others, but it's a cool feature that you can utilize to have your laptop screen mirror to another device. This shortcut is a favorite when my partner is searching for a live college football game that is easiest to find on a laptop instead of a streaming TV app.

It's straightforward to use and only takes a few instructions on the device you'd like to cast to for it to be fully set up. My casts usually take under five seconds to go live on my TV. To disconnect the cast, simply input Windows key + K again and select Disconnect.

6 Delete without the Recycle Bin

Shift + Delete

To permanently delete files on a Windows device, usually you must first delete the files, then empty the Recycle Bin, otherwise a deleted copy will still live in your Recycle Bin. This shortcut skips the initial delete and permanently deletes a file on the first try.

7 Launch Windows Copilot

Windows key + C

Copilot is a new service Microsoft has launched to try to stay relevant in the generative AI game since they discontinued Cortana. Copilot is a chatbot developed by Microsoft that can answer your questions in a decent natural language, summarize content, customize your settings for you, troubleshoot issues, and perform basic actions.

This all depends on what you input into Copilot, and it offers three conversation styles: more creative, more balanced, and more precise. I mostly use Copilot when I have questions about Windows settings or my laptop, but it's fun to play around with for silly questions and prompts.

8 Navigating Tabs and Windows

Ctrl + Tab or Ctrl Page Down , cycle through current windows tabs in order from left to right

or , cycle through current windows tabs in order from left to right Ctrl + Shift + Tab or Ctrl Page Up , move backwards through current window tabs from right to left

or , move backwards through current window tabs from right to left Windows + Tab toggle through various open program tabs

These are staples in my workday, as like many others, I tend to have a minimum of four windows open with at least 10 tabs in each window. I find the Windows + Tab much easier to use than clicking through and opening every program from the taskbar at the bottom of the screen, as it provides a quick preview of all operating windows.

9 Quickly hide your current screen

Windows key + D hides and displays the desktop

hides and displays the desktop Windows key + L locks computer

locks computer Windows key + M minimizes all windows

minimizes all windows Windows key + Shift + M restore minimized windows

There are plenty of reasons you may want to minimize your screen quickly from prying eyes. My favorite of the four options above is Windows key + D, if it's not anything important, but if I'm shopping for presents for my family, I tend to lean toward a quick Windows key + L to lock the computer screen away from the eyes of nosy loved ones.

10 Accessibility settings

Windows key + U opens all accessibility settings

opens all accessibility settings Windows key + H launch voice typing

launch voice typing Windows key + Ctrl + O turn on the on-screen keyboard

Windows 11 comes with a slew of accessibility keyboard shortcuts. When you want to look through the entirety of the accessibility settings, use the Windows key + U, while voice typing and the on-screen keyboard are greatly useful singular shortcuts found within the main accessibility settings. For a full list of accessibility shortcuts, check out Microsoft's explainer.

11 Enable and customize the screen narrator

Windows key + Ctrl + Enter turn narrator on

turn narrator on Windows key + Ctrl + N go to narrator settings for customizations

Voice typing is one useful accessibility setting you can turn on, but my other favorite is the screen narrator. As someone who experiences screen sensitivity with migraines, sometimes enabling the screen reader is an absolute gift. And it doesn't hurt that you can customize the narrator's voice to your preference. I'd recommend you customize the narrator's voice prior to utilizing this tool, as I find some of the voice can be jarring.

12 Open LinkedIn

Ctrl + Shift + Alt + Win + L

This one's a little niche, but I find it exciting that it exists at all. And if you are job searching, write this one down. I'd love to see more shortcuts to launch specific sites in the future developed standard in the keyboard instead of setting them up in custom shortcuts.

13 Display notifications and calendar

Windows logo key + N

Personally, I need to see a calendar to visualize dates and project timelines. I keep a relatively up-to-date personal calendar, but lugging that out each time I'm searching for a specific day isn't realistic. The Windows key + N prompts the calendar and your notification box to pop up for quick reference, something I use at least two or three times a day when planning out deadlines.

14 Quick access Windows 11 volume mixers

Ctrl + Windows Key + V

Depending on how many inputs and windows with various sounds you have playing, it will show you tons of volume-level mixers to adjust as you please.

15 Xbox Game Bar settings

Windows key + G opens Xbox Game Bar

opens Xbox Game Bar Windows logo key + Alt + B turns HDR on and off (when Game Bar is open)

turns HDR on and off (when Game Bar is open) Windows key + Alt + PrtScn saves screenshots of games in focus to file (when Game Bar is open)

saves screenshots of games in focus to file (when Game Bar is open) Windows logo key + Alt + R records video of games in focus (when Game Bar is open)

This one is for the Xbox gamers. If you haven't explored the Xbox Game Bar on Windows, this is your sign to check it out. For the specific shortcuts above, you have to first open the Xbox Game Bar with Windows key + G, then the world (or the bar) is your oyster.