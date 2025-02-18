Summary The latest Windows 11 24H2 update is reportedly causing File Explorer issues, making folders unresponsive.

The Windows 11 24H2 security update KB5051987 has been identified as the cause.

You can uninstall this update to revert to a previous version of Windows 11 24H2 to restore File Explorer functionality.

If you have a PC with Windows 11 , it's best to hold off on updating to the latest 24H2 patch, as there are reports the newest version of the update is breaking File Explorer.

According to Windows Latest, the Windows 11 24H2 Update KB5051987, which started rolling out on February 11, has caused issues with File Explorer. The report states that users are facing problems with File Explorer becoming unresponsive when trying to open folders like Documents or Pictures. Attempts to open File Explorer through the desktop shortcut or Windows Search also fail.

File Explorer is an integral part of the Windows experience. It allows users to browse and open documents, videos, photos, music, and more stored on their PCs. Given its importance, hopefully Microsoft is already working on a fix. However, until then, you can roll back the update if you’re affected.

You can downgrade to the Windows 11 January 24H2 patch for now

Microsoft started rolling out its 24H2 update widely last year, and its latest security patch, KB5051987, is the culprit behind the File Explorer issues. Since this is a security patch, it might have already been installed on your PC automatically. The issue also reportedly affects fresh installs of Windows 11 with this update, meaning it's likely unrelated to any third-party software.

If you're affected by this issue, luckily, there is an easy way to uninstall the latest update to be able to use File Explorer again. Here's how.

1. Open the Start Menu and click Settings.

2. Select Windows Update.

3. Click Uninstall Updates.

4. Choose to uninstall "Security Update for Microsoft Windows (KB5051987)."

The update will then be uninstalled, and you'll be back on the January 2025 Windows 11 24H2 patch. This means File Explorer should once again work correctly. Hopefully, Microsoft will resolve this issue sooner rather than later, so users can get the latest security updates without File Explorer being broken.