Installing Windows is a rite of passage for anyone that builds or upgrades their own PCs. That often means buying a new copy, since you can only get around Microsoft's licensing requirements by making modest upgrades.

The good news is that if you're in the market for an upgrade purchase of Windows 11, there's no need to sail the seven seas (ahem) -- at the moment you can get a Windows 11 Pro activation code for $22.97, which is about 88% percent off its usual $199-200 pricetag.

Windows 11 Pro $22.97 $199 Save $176.03 $22.97 at StackSocial

Windows 11 Pro includes all the features of Home -- the standard version of Windows 11 -- such as Copilot AI, firewalls, device encryption, and various malware defenses. The major addition in Pro is BitLocker drive encryption, which can automatically lock down all your data in the event your PC is lost or stolen. That sort of feature is often a must among people who work with highly sensitive data, such as private healthcare records.

Remember that this offer is digital-only

Your activation code arrives via email

Note that the deal above is for a lifetime license, and you'll receive the activation code via email. Before installing, check that you meet the requirements. Those include:

Windows 10 or higher

4GB of RAM

40GB of free storage space (and at least 64GB in total)

A CPU rated at 1GHz or faster

Thankfully, most recent PCs greatly exceed those requirements. It's essentially impossible to find a machine with less than 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and many CPUs are several times faster.

One last caution, though, is that if you're running Windows 10, this upgrade won't work if you don't have the option of some sort of free upgrade to Windows 11 via Windows Update. If you need a full copy of Windows, you'll probably need to buy that from Microsoft instead.