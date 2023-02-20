Sporting accessory maker Wilson used the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest to share a first look at what could end up being the future of the game of basketball. What was it? A ball that's unlike any that you've seen before.

We're all more than familiar with the standard eight-panel leather ball that has become so iconic, and with Wilson being the company that provides the official balls of the NBA, it knows a thing or two about making bouncy spheres. But this new concept is for an all-new ball.

This ball is different in some key ways, starting with the fact that it's 3D-printed. And it's full of holes.

You read that right. This Wilson ball is so different that it doesn't use air as a method of inflation. Instead, the whole surface of the ball is covered by small hexagonal holes. It's made from materials that were specially chosen to replicate the bounds of a traditional basketball, were told. But unlike most balls, this one is designed to let the air through - not keep it in.

Wilson says that this prototype almost meets the same exacting specifications as the real NBA basketball including its dimensions, weight, and rebound.

However, those hoping to see this ball on the court are likely to be left disappointed for a good long while yet. Wilson is keen to make sure that everyone knows this is just a prototype, noting that "there will be no changes made to the Wilson NBA official game ball." The company added that it will continue to be built from the same leather materials and using the same panel configuration that everyone is so familiar with.

You can learn more about what Wilson has been working on over on the company's own website, too.