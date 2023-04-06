Four years after Sony officially killed off its PS Vita handheld console, it is reported to have a new portable gaming device in development. Codenamed the PlayStation Q Lite, it is said to be coming in the summer of 2024 and have an 8-inch 1080p 60Hz LCD screen.

However, there's a bit of a debate over its capabilities.

Is Sony's new handheld PS Vita 2?

Rather than a PS Vita 2 or Sony's answer to the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, there are claims that the new device will not be console at all. Insider Gaming states that it will be a Remote Play-only accessory, allowing PS5 owners to carry on the experience around the home by streaming games from their console to the portable.

Of course, owners of an Android handset or iPhone can already turn their device into a PS5 (or PS4) Remote Play handheld - with plenty of attachable controllers to complete the experience. However, the Q Lite is said to come with some of the features of a DualSense controller to make portable play as close to local as possible.

TCMFGames

According to the leak, the handheld will look similar to the PlayStation 5 gamepad, but with that large screen in the middle. TCMFGames has mocked up a concept design to give us a better idea of the aesthetic.

We could get adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, it suggests - something the likes of a Razer Kishi don't provide. There will also be volume buttons, speakers and an audio input jack (for possible gaming headset connectivity). What there is unlikely to be is any storage or capabilities to play games offline.

Still, if this turns out to be true, it'll be good to see Sony getting back in on the gaming handheld scene, even in this pared back version. The PS Vita was ahead of its time when launched end of 2011 (in Japan) and Sony has proved over the years that it is more than capable when it comes to mobile devices.

When could the PlayStation Q Lite be released?

We'll undoubtedly find out more in the coming year, with the mid-2024 release touted by those who claim to be in the know. The same sources also say that it'll arrive shortly before the much-rumoured PS5 Pro - so it could be a big year for Sony and its PlayStation brand.

We'll make sure to keep you informed every step of the way.