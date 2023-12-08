Key Takeaways Amazon orders may not always arrive in two days, so give a two-day buffer before the estimated date to ensure delivery by Christmas.

Target orders should arrive by at least the 22nd to avoid weekend delays due to Christmas falling on a Monday.

Best Buy offers same-day delivery until the 23rd, but don't wait too long as some items may go out of stock and they are closed on Christmas Day.

Waiting until the last minute to order your Christmas gifts might not be the wisest move, but it happens. The holidays are, let's face it, fun but filled with end-of-year deadlines, travel, traffic, and more. So, to help you combat your last-minute shopping habits here's a short guide to getting your orders on time.

Between the biggest shipping companies, from USPS to FedEx, and the biggest internet retailers, from Amazon to Best Buy, the different deadlines are worth knowing. Read on to make sure you're not giftless on Christmas.

Major Online Retailers

Amazon

Amazon is tricky. You might be thinking, "two-day shipping with a Prime subscription? What's the rush?"

Actually, not every product is eligible for two-day shipping. Plus, two-day shipping doesn't always arrive in two days, especially if you order late at night or live in a rural area. Thus, ordering on the 23rd won't guarantee you'll receive your package on Christmas Day. As well-oiled as the Amazon delivery machine may be, there's still a chance that your order will get delayed as the holiday shopping frenzy ensues. It's rare, but it's something to account for.

Thus, the general rule of thumb for Amazon deliveries is to give a two-day buffer before the estimated date. For example, if you choose a product with a two-day delivery, make sure to buy it at least four days before Christmas. Or if your product has an expected delivery time of a week, order nine days in advance of the date you need it.

Unfortunately, Amazon hasn't released any official statements on when to order. This is in part because every product and destination has a different delivery time, and it's also because Prime members get different delivery privileges. But if you really have to wait until the last minute, make sure your order has an estimated delivery of December 22nd at the latest. After that, don't expect any holiday miracles when it comes to your order.

Target

For Target orders, the weekend makes a difference. Target offers deliveries within 3-5 business days, but Christmas falls on a Monday this year. Thus, you should aim for your package to arrive by at least the 22nd, the Friday before. That way, your gift order won't get stalled over the weekend. Put more simply, order a week in advance at the latest.

Best Buy

Best Buy has same-day delivery on many, many products — and it's free up until the 23rd. They even offer same-day delivery on the 24th, though you'll have to order before 2pm. We recommend checking out if your gift-of-choice qualifies for same-day delivery. If it doesn't, there's still a good chance it's eligible for next-day delivery.

But don't procrastinate just because Best Buy promises fast delivery. They plan to be closed on the 25th, and some items may go out of stock before you get to place your order. This is another retailer that you don't want to test your luck with.

Walmart

Walmart has a pretty good track record with their two-day and next-day deliveries, which are free on orders over $35. For Walmart+ members, you can expect the fastest possible delivery times without hitting the $35 minimum. Most locations are open around-the-clock, including weekends as well, so you can place your orders any time.

That being said, Walmart hasn't yet published any kind of deadline info this year. Your best bet is to order at least a week in advance to make sure your gifts are in stock and arrive on time.

Major Shipping Services

USPS

Some say the United States Postal Service is the greatest government entity ever conceived, while others just want their package ASAP. For those in the latter group, we recommend checking out their website's official holiday deadline list for the specific dates on the different services. For example, First-Class Mail and ground shipping have a deadline of December 16th, even if you expect to receive the package before the 25th. This date gives some wiggle-room in the case that a package gets delayed. You can see the full run-down on their site, but here are the highlights:

USPS order deadlines for arrival on/before Christmas:

USPS Ground Advantage: December 16th

Priority Mail: December 18th

Priority Mail Express: December 20th

UPS

The United Parcel Service provides one of the most thorough guides to holiday shipping deadlines. Their website has all the information compiled in a neat PDF "package" for your convenience. One of their most popular and quickest services, the "UPS 3 Day Select," won't be able to promise delivery by the 25th should you order after December 19th. This is because UPS is closed on both Christmas and Christmas Eve, so make sure to check their site before you order.

UPS order deadlines for arrival on/before Christmas:

Ground Shipping: Variable (calculator on their website)

3-Day Select: December 19th

2nd Day Air: December 20th

Next-Day Air: December 21st

FedEx

The company-formerly-known-as-Federal-Express has an excellent order tracking service that you can use to keep an eye on your package's journey. They also provide a convenient Holiday Shipping Deadlines chart to help stay on top of your deliveries. Their most affordable option, FedEx Ground Economy, has a deadline of Wednesday, December 13th.

To avoid paying for the more premium, expedited services, you'll have to order a whole 12 days in advance to ensure your package arrives by Christmas. Even their "Same Day" deliveries will have to be placed by Friday the 22nd to ensure their timely arrival, since FedEx is another company that shuts down for Christmas and has modified hours for Christmas Eve.

FedEx order deadlines for arrival on/before Christmas:

SameDay: December 22nd

Express 1-Day Freight: December 21st

Express 2-Day Freight: December 20th

When is Christmas Day 2023?

Christmas day always falls on December 25, and this year that date is a Monday, meaning Christmas Eve (December 24) is on a Sunday. Keep in mind weekend shopping and shipping windows when scheduling your packages. The weekend hours leading up to the 25th will be especially good to remember for USPS customers, as many post offices will close on Sundays and have limited Saturday hours.