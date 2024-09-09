Key Takeaways Ki stovetops use a new wireless power transfer standard for cordless kitchen appliances.

IFA Berlin is still open for a few more days, with September 10 the last chance to check things out in person. Many fantastic products were on display during the week, covering every type of device and technology imaginable, from flying cars to robot vacuums. It was truly remarkable how much there was to see. On top of some of our favorite products, which we covered separately, and those of our sister site, some wild and downright goofy things were also on show. There are certainly plenty of things I missed, but here are some of my favorite entertaining finds from the week.

Ki stovetops for wireless kitchen appliances

Get rid of all the cords in your kitchen

One of my favorite finds at IFA was the Midea wireless kitchen appliances and stovetops. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the same group behind Qi wireless phone charging technology, just recently announced its finalized wireless power transfer standard, called Ki. Midea is one of the first brands to use the new tech, releasing its Celestial Flex Series of cordless kitchen appliances at IFA.

With a Midea induction stovetop, you simply place the compatible appliance on the induction plate, and it will run without needing to plug it in.

The principle is essentially the same as Qi wireless charging, though it involves much more power. With a Midea induction stovetop, you simply place the compatible appliance (which for now includes a blender, steamer, and kettle) on the induction plate, and it will run without needing to plug it in. Finding enough plugs in a kitchen and dealing with the resulting cord clutter is a common frustration, and this would do away with it. I saw the blender in action, and it was just as powerful as a corded blender, with plenty of different modes and settings.

Midea hasn't shared details about the Celestial Flex Series' availability or pricing, but it did say it won't be available in the US for some time. Since Ki isn't specific to Midea, other brands are also working on Ki appliances, so hopefully, we don't have to wait too long in the US to see the tech make its way to us.

A stair-climbing robot vacuum cleaner

Fewer obstacles means easier cleaning

Stairs are one of the biggest issues with using robot vacuums. If your home has steps, you either need multiple vacuums or you need to move one to each level. This year at IFA, a few companies showed off vacuums that aim to ease that obstacle. I took a look at the Dreame (pronounced dreamy) prototype, which features a leg that sticks up to get it up and over stairs. It also features shock absorbers to help it on the way down so your floors don't get damaged. It was pretty entertaining to watch it climb its way up and then launch back down the steps.

Unfortunately, the Dreame prototype can only handle stairs of 1.5 or 2 inches right now, which isn't very much. But Dreame wasn't the only one showing off an obstacle-tackling robot. Roborock also announced the Qrevo Curv, which can detect rugs and other slight steps and use its front wheel to lift over them. There's a ways to go before these devices are able to handle true stairs, but it's still exciting to see. When a company makes a robot vacuum that actually vacuums and mops stairs, though, I'll really be happy.

Kodak's instant camera offerings

A film canister and a massive box

As a photographer, I always like scoping out what photography offerings are on display. Kodak had a pretty large booth at IFA, so I swung by to check out what they had. Unsurprisingly, there were various point-and-shoot cameras and larger bridge cameras. Kodak also makes quite a few instant camera-type devices and on-the-go photo printers, but two specifically stood out.

One, the Kodak Memo Shot Era (released in March of this year), was designed to look like a film canister. It features a camera lens at one end, controls at the other, and the printed photo coming from where the film would be. The quality of the prints is quite low (it's also meant as a label printer, which tells you something), and it only prints monochrome, but the product's design is fun.

The other that caught my eye, though not necessarily for a good reason, was the Kodak Mini Shot 4 Era. Don't let the Mini in the name fool you; this instant camera and photo printer is anything but small. It prints four-by-four-inch photos, larger than other instant cameras, but is comically large and quite awkward to hold. Unlike other instant cameras, it uses an ink cartridge, which I could see being a pain. Plus, the print quality was very underwhelming, especially compared to the likes of Polaroid and Fujifilm Instax cameras.

LG's take on artificial intelligence in the home

A cute robot friend for your kids