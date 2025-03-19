Summary Having the right gear affects your gaming performance.

A VPN improves ping and minimizes latency in gaming.

To use a VPN while gaming on your PS5, set it up through your router.

Your gaming setup matters. In order to be the best, you have to beat the best. That's why having the right gear makes all the difference. Of course, you probably have focused on gaming monitors if you're a PC gamer. You might have focused on the right controller if you're a console gamer. The best headset makes all the sense, no matter which type of gamer you are.

But one thing you may not think about too much is speed and server. You need to have a great network connection if you're going to be a serious gamer online. Any buffering or latency is an absolute no-no. Fortunately, this is where a VPN can help.

Why should you use a VPN while gaming on a PS5?

You're protecting yourself as well

Sony

A VPN can do a lot of different things for you, not only when you're gaming. A VPN masks your IP address and hides it from anyone who might want to know where you are logging in from. This makes it ideal to use when you are traveling or just want an extra layer of security. It keeps your data protected as well as your search history by encrypting your traffic.

A VPN lets you choose different servers than the ones you might have been on, giving you an advantage versus everyone else who is on the game-provided server.

Most importantly for gaming, using a VPN will help you reduce ping. This means that the amount of latency that you deal with is minimized, so your game runs more effectively, and you're not dealing with any buffering or slowdowns. In addition, utilizing a VPN helps you avoid throttling your ISP and keeps your connection clean.

How to use a VPN while you're gaming

It's different from setting up a computer or a TV

For many devices, you can download a VPN app from an app store and run the VPN through it. You can also log into a VPN manufacturer's website and open up the VPN from there. That isn't the case for gaming. You aren't able to download VPN apps to your gaming console. But that doesn't mean you can't utilize a VPN while gaming. You just have to set it up through your router.

You must have a VPN-compatible router in order for this to work. You can check your user manual for this information.

You'll be using a VPN router for gaming purposes. It works the same way as a regular VPN does but just has to be set up differently. This allows every device on your router to be connected to the VPN. Before you can get started, you must decide on a VPN for your router. This entails signing up for one and creating an account.

Log into your router by finding the IP address on the router and typing it into your browser. This will bring you into the admin settings of the router. Log in using the admin credentials on the router. Set up the VPN in your router by following the instructions provided by your VPN provider. Test out the VPN connection while also making sure the IP address has changed. Turn on PlayStation 5 and go to the Settings menu. Choose Network. Choose Set Up Internet Connection. Choose Wi-Fi. Choose the network for your VPN router. Type in the password for it. Connect.

From there, you will be able to game through your VPN-enabled router using the new IP address. This should provide you with faster speeds and keep your data safe.