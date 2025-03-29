Summary Free VPNs may compromise security with weaker encryption protocols and data caps.

Speeds on free VPNs can be slower due to limited servers and high user traffic.

Free VPNs may collect and sell user data to third parties, compromising privacy.

Getting something for nothing is the best, right? It's got to be something special if the company is sharing it for free. You may think this way when you're walking around the grocery store and getting free samples, but the point of that is to get you to pay for the actual food if you like it. Typically, the underlying idea is to sell you something by just giving you a little taste.

Think of how many free apps you have on your phone. There are usually ads on those free apps, which try and get you to purchase other items. It's either that or the free version of the app has limitations, and you have to pay to get access to the real features you want. Just because something is free doesn't mean you need to use it, and this is especially true for keeping your computer safe.

Using a virtual private network (VPN) can not only can it protect your computer, but also give you faster speeds for gaming, surfing the web, and more. But, you should be leery of free VPNs. While they may seem enticing, there is a lot that can go wrong by using one.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is a VPN service that offers both a paid and a free version. See at ExpressVPN

1 They may not be as secure

Security usually comes with a price

Pocket-lint / Apple / NordVPN

If you're using a VPN, it's likely because you want to encrypt your data. VPNs hide your IP address and encrypt the traffic from your computer, which allows you to surf and search without having your information hacked or tracked. It keeps your information private and funnels the traffic into its own area, making it harder to trace and find if someone is trying to hack you.

You're more vulnerable to threats with weak encryption.

When you use a free VPN, it's not to say that your VPN is not secure. I've used free VPNs before and have enjoyed the safety features. But they aren't as secure as paid ones. The encryption protocols may not be as up-to-date as the ones that you pay for. It's not your fault that these free versions don't have the capabilities to keep up with safety protocols -- the manufacturers are likely putting more resources into their versions that make them money, so the free options fall a bit by the wayside. You're more vulnerable to threats with weak encryption.

Related Unlock your Apple TV with a VPN and thank me later You can unlock more content on your Apple TV and stream shows and movies from just about anywhere by doing this one thing.

2 Your data is likely to be capped

You don't get to use this for an unlimited amount of time