Yakuza fans rejoice! The series is finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch. As part of the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio announced Yakuza Kiwami is coming to Every Nintendo console from 1980 to now: A complete history on October 24th.

Yakuza Kiwami is a beloved game. The 2016 remake of the original Yakuza game modernized the gameplay, adding parity to its prequel Yakuza 0. It's a natural entry point for new fans who may have never tried the Yakuza franchise. It's also a beloved game in the franchise that fans have been waiting to see on the Nintendo Switch. Plus, with the Prime Video Like a Dragon: Yakuza series debuting on the same day, the arrival of this beloved game couldn't have come at a better time. Here's why this port is such a big deal.

Yakuza Kiwami is a great intro for fans on Nintendo Switch

Players are introduced to Kazuma Kiryu and the location of Kabukichō.

The original Yakuza launched in 2006 and introduced players to the focal character Kazuma Kiryu. The game follows Kiryu in an open-world action game set in Kabukichō. Kiryu's journey continues into multiple sequels. Kabukichō also begins to feel like home as you return to this realistic recreation of Toky's Kabukicho district in subsequent games. Yakuza Kiwami was released on the game's 10th anniversary.

Yakuza Kiwami is still a phenomenal way to acclimate yourself into this long-standing series

While leaving the base story, setting, etc. the same, the remake modernized the game, carrying over four fighting styles to use. The 'Majima Everywhere' gameplay system was also added, supporting new encounters between Kiryu and his rival Goro Majima. While many fans still consider the prequel Yakuza 0 as the current entry point into the franchise, Yakuza Kiwami is still a phenomenal way to acclimate yourself into this long-standing series.

The floodgates for Yakuza games are now open

Porting Yakuza Kiwami to Switch means more titles may arrive in the future.

As mentioned, the Yakuza franchise has many various entries and spinoffs, developed by RGG Studio. Hopefully, the port of Yakuza Kiwami isn't just a one-and-done for Sega and the developers. Instead, as we brace for news of the Nintendo Switch successor, it'd be great to see RGG Studio commit to bringing Yakuza Kiwami 2, The Yakuza Remastered Collection and all subsequent games through to the new Like a Dragon entries.

In a similar vein, Sega and RGG Studio began releasing the Kiwami remakes on Xbox in 2020. The drip-feed of games was then capped off with The Yakuza Remastered Collection in 2021. Remastered versions of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 arrived on the platform for players. Now Xbox fans receive parity with PlayStation on new entries such as Like a Dragon: Ishin.

Yakuza Kiwami's launch on Nintendo Switch aligns with the Prime Video series

Queue up the Switch port and Prime Video series on October 24th for perfect Yakuza bliss.

Sega and RGG Studios are brilliantly aligning the Nintendo Switch port of Yakuza Kiwami with the Like a Dragon: Yakuza series on Prime Video. Both are now set to arrive on October 24th. This is a fantastic excuse for fans to take the day off, kick up their feet and indulge in nothing but Yakuza for the day.

We've seen the success of coordinating releases like this before. For instance, PlayStation released The Last of Us Part 1 Remake following the series adaptation's run on HBO. Bethesda also leveraged its Fallout games following the arrival of the Prime Video series as well. Sega is wise to release the Switch port so close to when audiences will be tuning into the live-action adaptation on Amazon's streaming service.