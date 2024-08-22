Key Takeaways Chromebooks are considered Google's entry-level, budget-friendly laptop, allowing you to complete everyday tasks.

This go-to laptop offers ChromeOS, which provides fast boot in under 10 seconds, over 10 hours of battery life, and exceptional security protection with the Titan C2 security chip.

Google makes the best use of its built-in apps, such as YouTube, Google Sheets, Google Docs, and more.

Built by Google, the Chromebook has quickly gained a loyal following thanks to its simplified user interface, lightning-quick boot-up, and an expansive suite of built-in Google tools that allow you to be ultra-productive.

Keep reading to learn more about why anyone would use a Chromebook, with a nod to its powerful security features, sandboxing approach, and rich Google ecosystem with all the apps you could ever need in an everyday laptop.

Powerful security features

For starters, Chromebook has numerous robust security features, which offer everything from automatic updates to verified boot for clean system files and software.

ChromeOS runs automatic updates seamlessly in the background, allowing applications to receive timely security patches, bug resolution, UI improvements, and updates at a much faster clip than manually installing them.

According to Google's auto-update policy, ChromeOS devices receive ten years of updates with self-repair functionality in secure mode after that. This means that any corrupted files will continue to be easily detected and repaired, so you should continue to expect some level of protection. Keep in mind that not all devices qualify for auto updates or have shorter time windows for updates.

Sandboxing

For max operating efficiency

Another benefit of Chromebooks regarding security features is sandboxing, which allows every app and website running on ChromeOS to operate within its sandbox environment, preventing widespread security breaches from compromising your data.

PowerWash

Restores your Chromebook to factory settings

A third powerful security feature Chromebook offers is PowerWash, which allows you to restore your laptop to factory settings. Performing a factory reset can restore your Chromebook to its original state, which should help solve persistent issues (e.g., frequent crashes), remove malicious spyware, or if you wish to put it up for sale.

Budget-friendly Chromebooks

Under $300 doesn't break the bank

One of the best things about Chromebooks is their affordability. They're cheaper than Windows and MacOS laptops, and their prices start at around $300. This helps make them accessible to nearly everybody, including high school and college students. For example, the Acer Chromebook featured in this guide retails for $260, an outstanding deal.

Other variations of a Chromebook also sell at different price points. For example, the 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet, which doubles as a tablet and laptop, costs around $250. In turn, the 14-inch HD display HP Chromebook 14 sells for roughly $40 less on average.

Enjoy the Google ecosystem

One of Chromebooks' biggest draws is the Google ecosystem, which allows you to instantly engage with built-in Google apps like YouTube and Google Sheets. All you need to do is sign in with your G-mail account to see your loaded apps. Need to store files or work off of an online spreadsheet? Google Drive is an excellent place to start.

If you have an Android phone, your Chromebook will update your texts and photos in real-time.

As a side note, a Chromebook also offers Instant Tethering, a feature that lets you stay connected to your Android phone's hotspot in case you lose internet connectivity. Automating the connection process means you don't need to shuffle between different spots for a reliable connection.

Powered by Google AI

It's really smart

One of our favorite integrations of Google AI is with Chromebook Plus. It offers intelligent assistance integration, meaning you can perform countless tasks by simply issuing voice commands like sending an email or turning on your thermostat.

Other nifty things about Google AI include personalized content recommendations (based on whatever you watch), Gmail's Smart Reply and Smart Compose for quicker email responses, and adaptive battery management recognition through Google Photos.

On the back end, Google AI also does a nifty job of optimizing processes. For example, machine learning is used to understand which apps are open most frequently, optimizing load processes accordingly. There's also no shortage of accessibility features for individuals with disabilities. Two of our favorite options are Live Caption and Select-to-Speak for real-time captioning.

A Word on the Chromebook vs. Chromebook Plus

Which One Should You Get?

Google has released two Chromebook versions: the Chromebook and the Chromebook Plus. The Chromebook Plus amps up the beat with 2x the processing memory and storage, along with an AI-powered 1080p camera that beats out the Chromebook's 720p camera for even better video calls.

Another key feature of the Chromebook Plus over the Chromebook is its processor, which runs on a much faster and smoother Intel Core / AMD Ryzen. Memory is also doubled at 8GB RAM with automatic file access using File Sync.

Both versions carry all of the most necessary apps, including built-in Google apps and the entire Microsoft 365 Suite, as well as popular standouts like Adobe Acrobat.

The Chromebook and the Chromebook Plus are the same price. They boot up in as little as 10 seconds and have up to 10 hours of battery life. In addition to its impressive battery life, ChromeOS is a lightweight application that excels at web-based tasks, so you should not expect to experience any lag.

Other Chromebook variations, such as the Google Pixelbook Go and the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, offer a battery life of 8 to 12 hours. Actual battery life will depend on several factors, such as usage patterns and display brightness levels.

The catch: what Chromebooks can't do

There are quite a few things Chromebooks aren't good at

Despite Chromebooks' virtues, there are plenty of limitations that Windows or MacBook device users may need to get used to.

Chromebooks offer limited software compatibility, whereas full versions of the most popular mainstream apps like Adobe Creative Cloud and AutoCAD and the full desktop versions of Microsoft Office can't run it all. This also extends to storage options, where Chromebooks rely on cloud storage versus many local storage options for Windows and MacBook users.

Another area where the Chromebook could be improved is gaming performance. It should be able to play something other than high-end titles like Cyberpunk 2077, which typically rely on high-end graphic processors like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700M. Plus, most of them are designed for Windows.

Regarding hardware, Chromebooks have lower-end processors and less RAM than Windows and Mac laptops. Forget about Intel Core i7/i9 and AMD Ryzen 7/9 with up to 28GB of RAM -- I'm using Intel Core i7/i9 and AMD Ryzen 7/9 with up to 8GB of RAM instead.

Lastly, consider peripheral compatibility as well. Only Windows and macOS offer driver support for most high-end audio and graphic needs, with a lack of drivers and support for the Focusrite Scarlett, PreSonus AudioBox, Wacom Cintiq, and hundreds of other professional software tools.

Why a Chromebook could be your next laptop

Their affordability is a great selling feature

Despite its budget focus and software hardware limitations, the Chromebook is an excellent choice for budget-minded consumers looking to cut a deal on the next laptop. With Chromebooks like the ASUS Flip C434 booting up within 8 seconds, straightforward navigability, low learning curve, 10+ hours of battery life, and smooth integration with Google services, we recommend almost all Chromebooks to help you send off that important email.