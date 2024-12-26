Summary Wireless charging simplifies charging and provides universal compatibility at an affordable price.

There are minor downsides, such as slower charging speeds and the inability to charge devices while in use.

Despite some limitations, the benefits of wireless charging outweigh the negatives, making it a convenient and practical option for many devices.

It's been interesting to grow up and see technology rapidly advance. Coming from a dusty, old CRT TV in the corner of the room, to a modern smart TV with several devices plugged into it, has been a fascinating transition. Another technology that's worth keeping an eye on is wireless charging. It's been around for a while, but it's better than ever -- and I recently switched to using Qi charging most of the time.

More technology has meant a rise in charging cords, and there's a lot to keep track of. It's especially a hassle when your cords start to fray, and you're forced to replace them. While cables aren't the most expensive thing out there, a lot of mine have begun to tear to the point where it's getting annoying.

A replacement cord costs a couple of bucks, but I've found that paying a higher upfront cost for a wireless charging dock is more effective in the long haul. I haven't made the switch entirely, but I love the benefits wireless charging has offered me. However, I'm not ready to toss all my cords in the garbage yet.

Wireless charging has a lot of benefits

It's an underrated tool

It's important to note that I haven't converted everything I can to wireless, and cords still have their place. However, I don't have to worry about cables accidentally ripping or bending while charging, and that's a huge benefit. Having the option to place a watch on my nightstand while I sleep, only to wake up to a full charge, is nice, too.

Another underrated benefit is that there's no need to worry about compatibility between USB-C, Lightning , Micro USB, etc., as the dominant Qi charging standard has universal compatibility. Thankfully, Apple has moved on from Lightning in favor of USB-C, so there's one less thing to worry about. The same stand that charges my gaming headset works with my phone. It's nice not having to look out for specific cords.

The only real concern you need to have is your device sliding off the pad without you noticing it, causing it to stop charging.

While price might have been a factor at some point, it's no longer the case. You can find a Qi wireless charging pad for about $10 on sale, and it'll work for most of your products that support wireless charging as an option. Of course, expensive chargers are more versatile and feature-rich, but you get the picture.

The only real concern you need to have is your device sliding off the pad without you noticing it, causing it to stop charging (both MagSafe and Qi2 solve this to an extent). However, it's not perfect, so don't replace all your charging cords with wireless pads based on my experience. There are still several significant limitations, some of which might never be fixed.

There are still a few negatives

I can't fully convert

Satechi

The big downside I notice is being unable to use a device while on low battery when I'm in bed. I like to watch content on my tablet before going to sleep, and if it needs to charge, I can't do that completely wireless. For this reason, I have a very damaged USB-C cord next to my bed for watching X-Files. To make matters worse, it's a short cord that forces me to sit awkwardly on the bed, but it's a necessary evil.

I don't see wireless charging being able to fix this in the future, and while it's a niche problem, it's something I notice despite being a fan of the technology. Charging a watch overnight isn't a huge deal, as I don't need to use it while I'm in bed, but phones and tablets have this unique issue.

...if you need your phone to get a little bit of juice before going out, a wire always works better.

Another problem is charging speeds. Wireless charging can still be reasonably fast (for example, the iPhone 16 can charge pretty fast through MagSafe with a 30W power adapter), but wired charging is undeniably speedier. Again, it's not a problem if you're setting your phone on a pad and going to bed, but if you need your phone to get a little bit of juice before going out, a wire always works better.

Depending on where you keep your charger, heat could also become a problem for some people. You'll want to make sure your wireless charger is sitting somewhere in the open so both your phone and the charger don't get too hot.

For me, the positives outweigh the negatives

Wireless charging is awesome in most situations

While I've listed several negatives, they're ultimately minor problems that don't deter me from recommending wireless charging. The speeds aren't that far apart for me to get too mad about, and the overheating issue is (mostly) kept at bay with intelligent power delivery technologies.

The benefits of wireless charging are clear, and in some cases, they're massive.

I don't have to be concerned about damaged cords, and there's no need to worry about getting something jammed in the charging port. It's as simple as putting a device down and returning to it later. I'm a big fan of simple tech, and that's precisely what wireless charging is. With that said, I'm not ready for the complete conversion, and I don't know if I ever will be. What I can say is there's no reason for you not to pull the trigger. The benefits of wireless charging are clear, and in some cases, they're massive.