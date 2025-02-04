Summary Stability over speed - Ethernet cable provides more stable connection for TV.

If you're an avid gamer, you know about the plethora of benefits that come from hardwiring your PC or console with an Ethernet cable instead of playing over Wi-Fi. As it turns out, the benefits you're reaping there also apply to your TV. Many modern TVs have Ethernet ports these days, and while a lot of people aren't using them, there are still a few reasons you should.

Wi-Fi has made a lot of gains over the years, and if you have a good router and modem combo, you might not even notice many differences over having an Ethernet cord plugged in. If your connection isn't the greatest, then the positives will become way more apparent. I was on the fence once, but if you have the means to get your TV plugged in without having to drag a 100-foot cable across your home, the benefits are certainly there.

Add more stability to your connection

Less prone to drops

Having a good Wi-Fi connection is great, but if it drops for even a few seconds, you'll run into interruptions. That's not ideal when you're in the middle of a movie or TV show, and it's a big reason people keep their gaming consoles plugged in while playing.

Modern Wi-Fi is plenty speedy, so your shows shouldn't have buffering issues whether you're using that or an Ethernet cord provide your connection is stable. The big benefit of Ethernet comes from that guaranteed stability, so if you're in a situation where you can run a cord from your router to your TV, it's worth it. You might download apps a tad faster, but that'll be a negligible upgrade considering how small the download sizes for the apps are already.

Free up your Wi-Fi space

One less device being used

If you have a lot of people in your home all using the Wi-Fi, it can be common to see a lot of slowdowns. Plugging in devices where you can help ease that burden, and if you can do it for your TV, then it's worth it. Using your Ethernet cable takes the TV off the Wi-Fi network completely, so there's more bandwidth available for people to use their phones, tablets, and laptops without fear of slowdown.

This is less of a problem if you're sharing Wi-Fi with a single person, but it's something that becomes noticeable if you have tons of devices fighting for a piece of the pie each hour of the day. Nobody wants to see their streams interrupted while watching something on their TV, so plugging in your TV will stop that from happening.

Skip the sign-in process

No passwords needed

An overlooked part of the Ethernet cord is its ability to bypass entering a password. When you connect to a Wi-Fi network, you have to first find the name of the network and then enter the password to log on. It doesn't take a lot of time, and you typically only have to do it once, but it's definitely annoying to type out a password with a TV remote, especially if you get it wrong the first time.

This Ethernet trick applies to anything you plug in, so you can skip the password process on your Xbox, PS5, and PC too. It's not the biggest benefit by any means, but I appreciate the option to save some time when I can.

Better security with Ethernet

No need to worry

While you might not think your TV is at risk of being hacked, it's possible. Anything on a Wi-Fi network is theoretically at risk, and even if the risks are small, you can avoid them by using an Ethernet cable. By being hardwired, you ensure nobody can get access to your TV other than plugging into your connection themselves.

This applies to anything you plug in with an Ethernet cable, so your computer and consoles will have the same protection if you get them plugged in. Routers typically have several Ethernet ports, so you can plug in quite a bit to reap the full speed potential and be secure in the process.

Why the Ethernet cable might not be the best option

It's not a perfect fit

While an Ethernet cord is typically recommended when you can get one plugged in, it's not always a viable choice. The main problem with getting your TV plugged in is your router isn't always close to it. This means you might have to have a cord running across your home, and whether it's for aesthetic or practical reasons, it's not the best option for a lot of people.

Another reason not to use your cord is your TV not taking advantage of the higher speeds. Many TVs are slower through Ethernet thanks to limitations on the TV itself, but there are ways around that. Wi-Fi is typically very speedy these days, and if you value speed over everything, the cord might not be the best fit if you don't want to do any extra tinkering.

These are the two big reasons for not using the cord, so you have to weigh your options and figure out what's best for you. I can tell you from past experience that running a lengthy cord downstairs into my living room is a hassle, and I can understand wanting to avoid that. On the other hand, having a TV near your router makes it much easier as the cord is largely out of the way of foot traffic. If your TV is close by like that, then having the extra stability from an Ethernet cord can outweigh any potential cons. If you don't like it, just unplug the cord.