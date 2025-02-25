Summary The ROG Ally X offers better specs and versatility than the Steam Deck OLED, making it a powerful Windows-based handheld gaming device.

Windows 11 allows for easy installation of games and emulators.

The PC Game Pass on the ROG Ally X provides access to a library of over 100 games.

I've always had a thing for gaming handhelds. Whether it was the original Game Boy when I was a kid or, more recently, a retro revival device like the Analogue Pocket or Chromatic , gaming on-the-go has been my preferred way to play video games. Naturally, this means I've been a big Switch fan for years ( where's the Switch 2, Nintendo? ), alongside the far more capable and modern Steam Deck . This new era of powerful gaming handhelds is wild and something I really didn't see coming.

While I'm a big fan of Valve's Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED, there are some games Valve's handheld either straight up just can't play or struggle to run smoothly. I'm also often frustrated with SteamOS' limitations as an operating system because it often makes simple tasks more complicated than they need to be. With that in mind, I recently got my hands on the ROG Ally X, a Windows 11-powered handheld from Asus.

At $799, Valve's handheld is more expensive than the Steam Deck OLED (which starts at $549), but after spending the last few months with the ROG Ally X, I understand entirely why it's pricier. Both portables have unique advantages and individual issues, but if you're looking for a powerful handheld that can also work as an entry-level gaming PC replacement, the ROG Ally X just can't be beat. In fact, I've enjoyed my time with the ROG Ally X so much that I find myself rarely using my Steam Deck OLED.

1 Windows 11 offers the versatility I crave in a handheld

If a game runs on your Windows PC, it'll probably play great on the ROG Ally X

One of the first things I did with the Steam Deck back when it launched in 2022 was install emulators and ROMs on it. While I initially assumed this process would be straightforward, it was an absolute nightmare that involved countless steps, hunting down root folders on my trusty micro SD card, and more (I think I spent nearly an entire weekend setting it up the first time, but playing The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD was a blast). Sure, it may have been an easy process for some people, but I really struggled to get everything up and running. That said, the situation has improved drastically since then, and EmuDeck really streamlines the process.

You can also easily install other game launchers and stores on the ROG Ally X.

Still, I've come to appreciate that the ROG Ally X is Windows 11-based. This means anything that runs on Windows can also be easily installed on the handheld like any Windows PC, including more ROMS, emulators, and niche gaming experiences.

For example, I was able to get Ship of Harkinian (SoH) (a PC port of Zelda: Ocarina of Time) running on the ROG Ally X in just a few minutes, and installing a couple of 4K texture mods was just as straightforward. Yes, you can also get SoH to play on the Steam Deck, but the process is convoluted and confusing. You can also easily install other game launchers and stores on the ROG Ally X, including the EA app, the Epic Game Store, and, of course, the Xbox app (more on this next), opening up Asus' handheld to far more gaming experiences.

Windows 11 can also sometimes make things more complicated, especially when it comes to updating the ROG Ally X and using it in Docked mode. Valve's Deck Verified program is stellar, and the company's effort with Proton to make the Steam Deck work great with countless titles is commendable. Still, I prefer Windows 11's versatility over SteamOS' simplicity and ease of use.

2 PC Game Pass is so good it feels like a cheat code

Instant access to a library of 100 games feels too good to be true

I've tried Xbox Cloud Gaming on my Steam Deck OLED through a browser and also several third-party apps. While the experience is best described as "fine," running a game natively on an actual device is still almost always superior to streaming it over the internet. This is where PC Game Pass on the ROG Ally X comes in. $12 a month gets you access to a library of over 100 PC games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Halo Infinite, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and more -- all games I've played on the ROG Ally X after tweaking graphics settings.

For the most part, nearly every PC Game Pass title runs reasonably well on the ROG Ally X.

There are a few lesser-known hidden gems in the Game Pass library, too, like the chilled-out Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders and the oddly addictive Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, two PC Game Pass titles I recently uncovered on a recent lazy weekend that I otherwise wouldn't have checked out if they weren't part of Microsoft's game subscription platform. I've even spent time playing Age of Empires IV with my ROG Ally X connected to my monitor and a mouse and keyboard connected to the handheld, just like I would on a gaming PC.

Getting these titles to play on the ROG Ally X is as simple as installing the Xbox app, signing in to your Microsoft account, and installing whatever PC Game Pass title you want. And, for the most part, nearly every PC Game Pass title runs reasonably well on the ROG Ally X as long as you spend some time tweaking the graphics settings (ROG Ally Life is a great resource for optimizing your games' settings for the handheld).

If you're wondering what the skin is on the front of my ROG Ally X, it's dbrand's X-Ray (Dark) skin that's part of the accessory maker's Killswitch case.

3 Any way you look at it, the ROG Ally X has better specs than the Steam Deck OLED

I appreciate the 1080p screen, faster chip, and extra RAM

The Steam Deck OLED is a powerful handheld, but the ROG Ally X surpasses Valve's portable in nearly every category. As a result, there are several recent games that the Steam Deck just can't run well that play smoothly on the ROG Ally X, especially when it comes to recently released, big-budget titles. One of the first games I encountered like this was Final Fantasy XVI, which I was able to get running on the ROG Ally X at between 30fps and 40fps on mostly medium graphics settings. On the other hand, getting FF XVI to play on the Steam Deck required turning the visuals into a muddy mess, and even then, the frame rate wasn't consistent.