Summary Pinterest is an aesthetic search engine, not a social media platform with the heavy comparison culture.

The platform offers endless inspiration for various interests, not just artsy content.

Individual presence is not required on Pinterest, making it an uplifting and pressure-free space to explore.

I remember the day I signed up for Instagram in 2013. It was middle school (age me away, why wouldn't you) and I was the very last one at my lunch table to have an account. I'd finally received permission, and downloading the app to my iPod Touch was the most exhilarating feeling all year. Little did I know, more than a decade later, it'd be a massive source of dopamine spikes, unsolicited news, comparison culture, and what would come to be known as doomscrolling .

I guess it really was those damn phones all along, because it seems like everyone's in the same boat -- we love and hate social media at the same time. Every so often, you'll even see a user or two post a black screen on their story with the caption: "deleting social media, be back soon". It's a temporary act of defiance and detoxification I've seen all across Instagram, Snapchat , and even Facebook when I deigned to ever click into that app.

However, the one social app I've never seen anyone have a hateful relationship with is the World Wide Web's sweetheart: Pinterest. Sure, it's not your typical timeline, but I think there are a few reasons why it doesn't slowly -- and painfully -- flip the fight-or-flight switch in our brains. Let me elaborate.

What do you even use Pinterest for?

Inspiration, obviously -- but quite literally a million other things