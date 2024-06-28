Key Takeaways Mid-range TVs offer better value, longevity, and quality without the premium price.

Differences between top-tier and mid-range TVs may be negligible, and some features are unnecessary for your personal use.

With so much competition, new and improved TVs are regularly released, making mid-range options more practical and cost-effective.

Investing in a TV does not come with many easy decisions. There are plenty of reasons why buying the newest TV does not offer the best value, in which case, where do you turn? Well, in many cases, mid-range TVs can provide the best path to quality, longevity, and value.

The phrase 'mid-range' can be a bit confusing and relative. They can be best described as second-tier models from major manufacturers such as LG, Samsung, Sony, and TCL. Roku is also in the mix as it continues its push in the TV market. It's not always easy to find the different tiers offered by each company, but they tend to be denoted by key letters or series. For example, the C-series of TVs in LG's lineup indicate it's a mid-range tier, whereas the G-series is the top lineup. For Samsung, the top tier TVs include OLED models and its neo-QLED lineup, supplanting its QLED TVs.

While the top TV models can be tempting, here are a few reasons why its worth looking at the options at the next level down.

TVs last for many years

Quality lifespan

Most TVs, whether they are marketed as a top tier product or a mid-range entity, tend to last for at least four to five years. Whatever features may be included or omitted aren't likely to be contributing factors to TV's longevity. So, just because you don't have the latest processor in your TV or the fastest motion rate or highest brightness doesn't mean your TV is going to wither away in a short time.

Just keep in mind the year of the model you're looking at, because its current age doesn't always correlate directly with its quality. You still don't want to invest in any TV that's more than a couple of years old, because it is more likely to not last as long, or simply more likely to start slowing down sooner.

Better value

Lower cost for quality features

The second tier of TVs is going to offer better value for the investment. You'll pay less but also still get plenty of bang for your buck. For top TVs, some of the cost is simply for having the best model available as well as something that's new and relatively rare. The price isn't necessarily because of the tech involved, but because of the excitement and novelty that surrounds it. The top TVs are the best, but only for now.

A TV isn't price based solely on the quality of the features held within.

Mid-range TVs may lack features that aren't especially necessary, or boast specs that may not be the best available, but that doesn't mean they still aren't impressive. A TV isn't price based solely on the quality of the features held within. Some of the price is dictated by the relative nature of those features. You could have a high refresh rate and myriad local dimming zones, making for a quality TV, but there may be an even better one with an inflated motion rate and even more tiny dimming zones. If those specs are at the top of the market, then that TV is going to be priced high, but it doesn't take away from the quality of another model.

Differences may be negligible

Some features might be superfluous

You can look at the specs and features listed on top tier TVs and their mid-range counterparts and, while those numbers and descriptors may be different on the page, it can be a different experience in person.

Some mid-range TVs may only be slightly less powerful, or offer slightly less peak brightness, than similar top tier options, but those differences may be negligible and only appear in specific circumstances. A lot of these differences are only noted when comparing models side by side, and even though the mid-range may be inferior, it doesn't mean that it's lacking in quality. When watching content at home, it will be hard to pinpoint moments when the image or video quality is lacking, and you can attest that this model is significantly worse.

Another important fact to consider is that some of the features loaded into top TVs may just be completely unnecessary to your viewing habits and entertainment needs. For example, if your TV is located in a dark room where you can control how much light is coming in, you might not need the top-level brightness levels that come with neo-QLED TVs. Alternatively, if you're not one to watch a lot of prestige TV or cinematic content, you might not need to worry about the best contrast levels that the top OLED and mini-QLED TVs can achieve, since you won't be dealing with shadows and dark scenes on screen as much.

TVs keep coming

There's always going to be a new model

New TVs are released throughout the year, which means whatever TV you have now is constantly growing just a bit older and more outdated. That certainly doesn't mean your TV is bad, it's just the reality of a highly-competitive industry with a lot of companies continuously pushing the technological envelope. With a bunch of companies trying to convince you that its TV should be the center of your home entertainment system, there are going to be a lot of options that are constantly trying to outdo whatever came just before.

It means, however, that if you're buying a brand-new TV, it won't stay brand new for that long. And that also adds more reason to look towards mid-range options, where you'll be saving money while still enjoying quality features.

If you have the money, inclination, and desire to enjoy one of the best and newest TVs available, then certainly make the investment and enjoy your content. But for anyone looking for a deal or an edge in their TV shopping experience, then it's worth looking at the top TVs, and then looking just a small step below.