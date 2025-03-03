Summary YouTube TV offers customizable packages with a current massive price discount in March.

Discounts include add-ons like 4K Plus and Filipino Plus plans, as well as free trials.

Sign up now for six months of YouTube TV at a discounted price with free benefits before committing.

Right now might be the best time to get YouTube TV. There are multiple reasons why the month of March makes sense to upgrade your TV viewing options and YouTube TV could be the answer you're looking for. Why does the month of March make the most sense? Well, there's a current deal running for the entire month of March. But there are other reasons as well.

The massive price discount

You get to save a bunch of money spread over months

March is a particularly good time to invest in YouTube TV because of the deal YouTube is offering. Normally, if you want a Base Plan, which is YouTube's most popular plan and offers over 130 channels, unlimited DVR space, multiview, and family sharing, it costs $82.99 per month. But during the month of March, you get six months of paying a discounted rate of $69.99 per month. On top of that, you get to test out the service for 21 days for free before having to commit.

You'll get three weeks of free YouTube TV to test it out and see if you like it. After that, you get to save $78 over six months before fully committing to YouTube TV's full price. If you start today, that gets you to pretty much the end of March before you're paying anything. Then you get six months of a discounted price before you commit a full plan. You'll be nearly to Halloween by the time you have to pay full price.

There are other packages that are discounted too

Add to your Base Plan with more discounts

The Base Plan is not the only discount running in March for YouTube TV. YouTube TV is also giving customers a year's discount on the 4K Plus package. This boosts the quality of the content that you're watching, so all that is available in 4K is presented to you that way. You get offline content that you can stream in 4K as well as all the 4K streaming you want at home. Normally, this add-on is $9.99 per month. But right now, you can sign up for a year of $4.99 per month 4K Plus with a 30-day free trial. So you basically get 13 months of discounts before the plan moves to $9.99 per month.

Two other plans are also discounted for March. Filipino Plus and GMA Pinoy are both marked down as add-ons to the Base Plan. GMA Pinoy gives you three Filipino channels: GMA Pinoy, GMA Life, and GMA News. Filipino Plus includes those three and The Filipino Channel. GMA Pinoy is typically $19.99 per month and Filipino Plus runs $24.99 per month. Both currently have a 7-day free trial and are offered for $14.99 per month and $18.99 per month respectively. The GMA Pinoy deal is for the first six months and the Filipino Plus deal runs for 12 months.

March Madness is about to be in full swing

Watch multiple games at once

March Madness starts in a few weeks and YouTube TV is arguably the best streaming platform to maximize your enjoyment. All the NCAA men's basketball games will be aired across CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV, and the women's tournament airs on ESPN and ABC. All of these channels are included in the base plan, so no matter which games or teams you follow, you'll be able to stream it all.

Sports seasons are kicking up

Get ready for a lot of sports time

Not only is March Madness about to start, but there is so much more to watch. The MLS season recently started and MLB spring training is underway with the regular season starting at the end of the month. MLS and MLB air frequently on ESPN as does the NBA, which is right in the middle of its regular season and is getting towards the playoffs. NBA TV is available in the Base Plan as is TNT, which also airs NBA games.

Many of your favorite shows are back soon and it makes a lot of sense to be able to watch the new seasons as the episodes come out.

The NHL season is also in full swing with games on ESPN. The playoffs for the NHL and the NBA will start in the next few months, so you'll be able to watch everything on YouTube TV. While the NFL season is still six months away, you can add the NFL RedZone channel to watch all the action when the time comes as well.

