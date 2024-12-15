Summary macOS has superior integration between Apple devices, making life simpler for existing Apple users.

Apple computers boast impressive hardware power with M-series chipsets for speed, efficiency, and longer battery life.

macOS comes with top-notch security features, including built-in protection, eliminating the need for antivirus software.

Decision fatigue is real, especially during the holidays. Whether it's a choice for yourself or loved ones, the world we live in provides dozens -- or even up to thousands -- of different options for purchase, maybe even more depending on what you're looking at. If you're bogged down with too many choices for a new device, you'll probably seek the advice of your friends and family, as well as trusted websites. If you’re in between purchasing an Apple computer with macOS or a Windows computer , you’ve landed in the right place.

Lucky for you, I use both Windows and Mac computers daily -- one for work and one for personal use. I see the appeal of both in different settings and understand that there are distinct advantages to each. But when push comes to shove, I have several reasons why macOS is the superior software to Windows . Here's why I think macOS takes the crown in the battle of operating systems.

Related The 6 steps I take to make Windows 11 look and feel more like macOS Without too much work, you can set up any Windows 11 PC to function more like an Apple Mac -- here's how.

Your changes have been saved MacBook Air M3 13-inch The MacBook Air M3 is offered in either a 13-inch or 15-inch option. It runs the M3 chipset, providing staggering clarity, display, and power. The MacBook Air M3 is lightweight and easy to bring with you. $1099 at Apple (US) $999 at Best Buy

1 The integration between Apple devices is superior

If you're already an Apple user, the ecosystem is a no-brainer

Apple / Pocket-lint

For people that love their iPhone or iPad , it makes all the sense in the world to have a computer that easily integrates with both of them. Apple makes it easy by syncing all devices with one another, which makes your life so much simpler. You can screen mirror your iPhone to your Mac, which lets you show those around you something on your phone but on a bigger screen. The technology settings only take a few steps to toggle features on, and you're able to expand the reach of your Apple products.

One of the best ways to use Apple's technology across devices is AirDrop. AirDrop allows you to take a file from one device and send it to another Apple device, eliminating the need to either drop them both in a shared cloud folder or even email / message them to yourself. AirDrop makes both my personal and professional life easier, especially when I'm taking tons of pictures for my stories. Snapping a photo on my iPhone and Airdropping it to my Mac takes no time and eliminates so many other tedious steps.

If you're already an Apple user, continuing with a Mac computer is a smart choice.

Read our review The M4 Mac mini is one of the best devices Apple has released in years Thanks to its new sleek, small design and the M4 chip, the Mac mini is nearly perfect.

2 The hardware power is impressive

The latest Mac computers ratchet it up

Apple has continued to push the boundaries surrounding processors, and its M3 chip is incredibly powerful. Boasting an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, Macs and their MacBook counterparts can handle just about any task, and quickly. Even if you aren't buying one of the newest laptops, the speed and efficiency of any iteration will reinforce your decision. With the release of Apple Intelligence, any computer that has an M-series chip (M1, M2, M3, and M4) boasts AI features stronger than Apple has ever had before (sorry, Siri).

These computers also offer the ability to add multiple displays to them without the need for an external dock, something you are more than likely to need if you have a Windows computer. The M-series chipset is also lauded for its energy efficiency because of its System on a Chip (SoC) design. This delivers smoother graphics, faster processing, and one of the best features of Macs: longer battery life.

3 The battery life is insane

This is something that can't be overstated

One of the biggest complaints about Windows laptops is that their batteries run out rather quickly. It isn't the case for all Windows laptops, especially if they're brand new or a Windows Arm laptop, which is lauded for great battery life. But after you've used a more standard Windows laptop for a few months, you're bound to see the battery life depreciate and not last as long as it previously had. You may get a handful of hours -- if that -- on a single charge before you need to plug in again. Mac laptops have terrific battery life and last between 16 and 20 hours per charge on average.

This is true for MacBooks a few years old all the way to newer ones with the M-series chips. The more energy efficient the laptop, the better battery life it has, and MacBooks are some of the leading market options. Because of this, MacBooks make great laptops for creators because they don't need to be near an outlet whenever they need to use them -- MacBooks pride themselves on their reliability when called upon.

This delivers smoother graphics, faster processing, and one of the best features of Macs: longer battery life.

4 macOS security is top-notch

It's baked into the system so you don't even think about it

One of the things you have to mentally check off your task list when you get a Windows laptop is installing antivirus software. This also likely comes with an annual subscription to keep your computer safe from vicious malware. macOS, because it is a Unix operating system, has built-in protection for security purposes. This means you don't have to install your own antivirus software and can use the operating system updates alone to protect your computer.

While it obviously won't help if you open up a phishing email, it will protect the files on your computer itself. Mac computers come with XProtect, which is built into the system. You can add more extensive antivirus protection if you're worried about a number of different threats, but even if you don't add any more, you at least have a strong baseline coverage with macOS.

For those that do want to purchase additional antivirus software, many of the most popular options (Norton, Bitdefender, McAfee) work for both Windows and macOS.

5 The macOS interface is ultra-streamlined

The minimalist display is easy to work with and look at all day

Apple designed the interface of macOS to be a minimalist and streamlined operating system. The Dock on the bottom holds all of your frequently used apps, and everything else of importance is at the top of the screen, including the time, date, Wi-Fi, battery life, search, and quick settings menus. Plus, you can get to the Apple menu at the top left. While it doesn't offer the vast customization options you find in Windows, it does focus on the most important settings and features of the laptop and place them in plain sight.

You shouldn't have to dig through multiple menus to get to places that should be easily accessible -- macOS makes sure you don't. Plus, using Launchpad will show you every app that you have on your computer. It's a helpful feature compared to Windows, which makes you sift through folders and layers of menus.

Related Apple macOS Sonoma: All the features now available on your Mac This is everything you need to know about the latest Mac software update, macOS Sonoma (macOS 14), including features and compatible Macs.

macOS does have that style of menu with Finder, but even that's easier to navigate than Windows' options. With Siri built into most MacBooks and Apple Intelligence available in some, you also can utilize the AI and assistant features to find things more easily on your computer.