There are a lot of considerations that go into buying a TV. From screen tech to processing power, operating system to inputs and resolution settings, investing in a new TV takes time and effort . It wasn't until recently when I tested out LG's flagship that I encountered another facet of the TV that I often didn't consider to be high on my list of priorities: the remote . For all the greatness the TV offered, the remote was sorely lacking.

In fact, the remote was so problematic, that despite an incredible picture, myriad settings, and optimization for all kinds of content, I couldn't get behind using that remote with that operating system. Here's where LG Magic Remote, and other remotes like it, need significant improvement, and why it's a dealbreaker for me when it comes to buying one of their TVs.

This remote is a blast from the past, and not in a good way

The first issue I have with the remote is one you'll notice right away when picking it up: it's too big. The long, bulky controller reminds of a simpler time in life when, if you wanted to watch something "on-demand," you had to pop in a tape or disc. It's simply too cumbersome, evoking an old universal remote that is completely superfluous today.

One of the reasons it's big is that LG decided to keep a number pad on the device, a component most companies are savvy enough to forgo. That's because no one really needs a number pad anymore to jump to a channel on their smart TV. Most people, like me, are scrolling and searching on streaming services and apps. Roku, Apple, and Sony are among those that have done away with the numeric buttons altogether. Most remotes have also found a solution for the rare times you might want to plug in some numbers. Samsung's remote, for example, allows you to press a button to bring up a number pad on the TV. Voila! Problem solved. Get this off the remote.

Unattractive and cheap

Lacks expected aesthetic

The look and feel of the remote is also reminicent of the retro days of entertainment, and not in a good way. Its plastic construction feels cheaply made, and doesn't lend itself to any sense of durability or longevity.

It certainly doesn't have a modern touch to it, either, further distancing itself from competitors' offerings. Compared to a stunning TV that seems to be pushing the envelope in terms of innovation in the G4 (or even the G3 or C3 from 2023), other than a voice control feature, the remote is dated.

There is a concerted effort by TV manufacturers to make products that are aesthetically pleasing, namely TVs that blend in with decor or act as decorative pieces themselves. To have a remote that is so utilitarianism is an oversight and ultimately lazy. There is a world of difference when looking at the LG remote compared to that of Apple TV or the forthcoming Google TV Streamer remote. These look sleek, modern, and minimal, which is what I, like many others, need out of a remote in 2024.

Poor layout

Simply not sensible

Not only are there too many buttons, but the layout is highly questionable. It's not particularly intuitive, and it leaves room for plenty of error when moving around. The location of the Home button is most troublesome. It's among the most important buttons on a remote: it's the way to return to your operating system's home page so you can start a source anew or jump to a specific app. It's especially useful when you've dived deep down into the depths of an app, and hitting back just won't cut it.

The Home button is not the middle button of the remote (that belongs to the mute button, for reasons unknown) where it should be, but instead is located on the left-hand side just below the volume down button. Not only is this not sensible, it also means it's very easy to go to the home page when you're really just trying to make the TV quieter.

At the bottom of the remote are buttons that jump to specific apps. While I applaud buttons that direct me to my favorite streaming service, the six that are available on the Magic Remote are too many, and cluttered together to boot. Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime are worthy placements, but Sling TV and LG Channels are not used often enough by most people to warrant their placement.

Lacks a backlight

Lost in the dark

That there are too many buttons in all and too many lumped together becomes a bigger issue when you realize there is no backlight. If you're watching TV in a dark room, you might have a problem with the remote. And chances are, you will be watching TV in a dark environment, as that's the ideal setting to enjoy a new smart TV, especially an OLED one that champions cinematic fidelity.

The ideal remote is simple and smart enough to allow you to navigate it without looking. Buttons should be unique; you should be able to determine which button does what based on relative position and feel. But the LG remote doesn't do that, and without a backlight, you're going to have to peer closely to get a feel of what's going on.

Makes a clicking sound

Turn it off

I've saved what I think is the most egregious issue for the end, though it may be highly personal. The buttons on the remote make an audible, annoying clicking sound, and I just can't handle it. There is no satisfying feel or sense that you get out of pressing a button like you might a type of keyboard. No, the sound from the remote is high-pitched, cheap, and distracting. It's especially problematic when you're scrolling, constantly pressing right on the pad to see what's next in the queue.

There is a significant audible difference when compared to the Samsung remote, for example. It's understandable that a remote might make some sound when a button is pressed, but this noise is too much of a nuisance, reinforcing the device's overall cheap feeling.

The best smart TV remote should be practical, durable, and at least somewhat aesthetically pleasing. Or at least not cheap and ugly. Searching through apps and titles to find the exact right thing to watch on TV is hard enough as it is. I don't want a remote making the matter more tedious. I'm out on the LG Magic Remote.