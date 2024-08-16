Key Takeaways The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV offers high power configurations, rivaling potent V8s of yesteryear.

Pricing for the electric muscle car starts at $59,595 for the R/T model and $73,190 for the Daytona Scat Pack.

The Charger Daytona EV boasts performance-enhancing features like PowerShot Mode, regenerative braking, and an eRupt multi-speed transmission.

Dodge has long been synonymous with muscle cars, roaring V8s, and an unmistakable presence on the road. Now, the brand is stepping into the future with its first all-electric muscle car: the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV.

With the iconic Charger nameplate leading the charge, this electric muscle car resets the common conception of electric vehicles and promises to maintain the bold attitude Dodge is known for while introducing a new era of performance and technology.

The Charger Daytona includes an all-electric 400-volt dual motor system, standard all-wheel drive, and a mechanical limited-slip differential. It's also the first vehicle to utilize the Stellantis STLA Large platform. Additionally, a suite of performance-oriented driving features and available stage upgrades are designed to retain and elevate the muscle car personification. To start, Dodge will offer two high-performance models. Both will qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Pricing for the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV reflects its position as a premium performance vehicle. The base model 496-hp R/T starts at $59,595, making it competitively priced in the electric muscle car market. For those seeking more power and features, the 670-hp Daytona Scat Pack is available for $73,190, offering enhanced performance and additional luxury touches. While these prices put the Charger Daytona EV in a higher bracket, they also reflect the advanced technology, performance capabilities, and brand heritage that come with owning a Dodge muscle car.

10 Power configurations

Promising numbers, but will they deliver?

The Charger Daytona EV will be available in multiple power configurations. The R/T entry-level model delivers 455 horsepower, which can be increased to 496 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque with the factory-installed Direct Connection Stage 1 Upgrade.

For those craving even more power, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack comes standard with the Direct Connection Stage 2 Upgrade, boosting output to 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque.

These figures are impressive, rivaling some of the most potent V8s of yesteryear. However, the real test will be how these numbers translate on the track and in everyday driving.

Additionally, Dodge plans to offer two internal combustion engine options in a later phase of the Charger Daytona rollout. These will include two versions of the 3.0L Twin Turbo I-6 Hurricane engine: a 550-horsepower SIXPACK H.O. and a 420-horsepower SIXPACK S.O.

9 Performance on tap

Thrills on the strip and street

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV is expected to deliver strong performance, particularly in terms of acceleration. In its most powerful configuration, Dodge claims the car will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. This would place it among the quicker vehicles in its class and one of the fastest Dodges ever made. But acceleration is only part of the performance equation.

Handling and driving dynamics will be closely scrutinized by enthusiasts. The Charger Daytona EV's reported weight -- around 5,838 pounds -- could be a double-edged sword. On one hand, the low center of gravity from the battery pack could aid stability and cornering.

On the other hand, the vehicle's mass might affect agility and responsiveness, especially compared to lighter, more traditional muscle cars.

8 But wait, there's more!

A dose of performance-enhancing flavors