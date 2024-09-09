Key Takeaways The launch of Pixel 9 lineup was earlier this year to better compete with the iPhone 16.

Apple's ecosystem lock-in and camera features influence loyalty.

The Pixel 9's AI-centric approach doesn't convince me to switch from the iPhone.

When Google revealed the Pixel 9 lineup in August it was a lot earlier than anticipated, and that was probably done with one thing in mind: the recently-announced iPhone 16. As much attention as Google's Pixel devices get in tech media, the iPhone is still the king of the North American marketplace, and launching a couple of months early may have helped Google churn up more publicity and sales. We'll have to wait and see if that decision paid off.

Personally, however, I feel that all of Google's efforts haven't helped. I'm still going to be buying an iPhone 16 this month instead of a Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro. I've got a few good reasons why, even if the overriding one isn't something I'm terribly proud of.

Apple's walled garden

There's no escape yet

iPhone 16 This year's iPhone 16 line blurs the line between the "Pro" and the base-level iPhone by offering a new camera button and the Action Button, alongside the A18 chip. $800 at Apple

iPhone 16 Pro Apple's iPhone 16 Pro line features a few notable upgrades over last year's iPhone 15 Pro, including a dedicated camera button, a new A18 Pro chip, a bigger screen, and several AI-powered Apple Intelligence features. $1000 at Apple

I've owned and enjoyed multiple Android phones in the past, and still own a OnePlus 9 5G. But I've mainlined iPhones since the iPhone 6, and Apple's ecosystem hooks are dug in deep. I eventually picked up an Apple Watch, which has become a vital part of my weightlifting and works exclusively with iPhones. I often use my iPad Pro to manage calls and texts, and I sometimes control media on an Apple TV and HomePod with either my iPhone or Watch. My smart home setup used to be dependent on HomeKit, too -- the only reason I've shifted to other platforms is that Apple's software has suddenly refused to detect my accessories.

Apple's ecosystem hooks are dug in deep.

Could I transition back to using an Android phone full-time? Certainly. I enjoy the modern Android interface, and being a tech journalist, I know how to port essential apps and data. But there's no strong incentive to do that, and I'd lose out on conveniences I've become accustomed to. I'd have to spend a sizable chunk of money on a new Garmin watch just to keep fitness data going. I'd rather not let Apple monopolize my digital life, don't get me wrong -- but its dark patterns have a grip on me.

There's more to photos and videos than top specs

Snapping at the right second

Apple

I used to be a pro photographer, and I still heavily use the photo and video tech on any phone I get. One thing I've learned over the years is that you should never obsess over specs -- it hardly matters if a camera sensor has an extra 2 megapixels if its interface means you miss the shot. So, while the Pixel 9 has superior numbers in some areas, like a 50-megapixel main shooter, I'm more excited about the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16.

It'll mean missing fewer moments, which is all the more critical given my crazy family life and hobbies. In fact, I'm currently leaning towards iPhone 16 Pro, which will later get a two-stage shutter on the Camera Control, letting you lock focus and exposure. That's a feature I didn't even realize I missed from my pro cameras.

I'm not a huge fan of Google's image algorithms.

There are things I'd love to have from the Pixel 9 Pro, such as greater zoom and shutter speed options, but I'll say it right here -- I'm not a huge fan of Google's image algorithms. I tend to prefer the iPhone's output, which feels less artificial to me, even though I know there's plenty of processing going on. I'm even less fond of Google's emphasis on AI editing, since I still care about the authenticity of a photo's content. I might adjust levels and color grading, but I hate the idea of removing objects from a scene, much less inserting things that were never there. I do it with Photoshop only when there's no other choice.

Related The Pixel 9's Super Res Zoom hits the sweet spot -- the rest is AI overkill The Pixel 9 Pro supports Super Res Zoom in video for the first time, and it's a good example of AI-enabled features that make sense on Google's phone.

Would anything convince me to switch?

Not likely anytime soon

Google Pixel 9 Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array alongside Google Gemini and AI features. $800 at Google

Pixel 9 Pro XL The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's first pass at an iPhone 15 Pro Max-style giant smartphone, with a Tensor G4 and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots. It's available on August 22nd. $1100 at Google

The ball may be in Apple's court with this one. As much as I complain about ecosystem lock-in, it's doing enough right -- on top of its camera tech, iOS is simple to use, and its A-series processors are some of the fastest in the business. The Pixel 9 lineup is competitive, yet there's no one feature that screams "must-have" -- Google's bluster about AI is just that. And it's only a killer feature that would convince people like me to sacrifice hundreds or thousands of dollars in product investments.

I could be persuaded to switch if Apple made some catastrophic error or Google offered something smartphone buyers have been demanding for decades, like practical multi-day battery life. Quietly, I've been hoping that the growing pressure on Apple's competitive practices could result in wild fantasies, such as being able to use Apple Watches with Android. I'm not holding my breath -- but a man can dream of a world where there are fewer barriers to changing brands.