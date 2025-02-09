Summary Text Extractor grabs text from images and videos to save time typing.

PowerToys is a free, open-source app with numerous mods for upgrading a Windows laptop. The current version has 26 mods covering everything from file management to system tools to improve Windows features and speed up your workflow.

I've come to appreciate its usefulness after long-term use, and I use modules like Color Picker and Text Extractor daily to help me get my work done faster and more efficiently. If you aren't using PowerToys on your Windows device, here are seven reasons why you should.

1 Grab text from anywhere

Copy from videos and images

Text Extractor is one of the best PowerToys modules, despite a disclaimer advising users to try the snipping tool instead. This tool makes my life easier and saves time because I can instantly grab text from images or videos and paste it into Word or Google Docs instead of manually typing it. I find it most helpful for capturing text from YouTube tutorials and saving the information to view later.

When I want to capture text, I press the Windows + Shift + T shortcut keys, highlight my selection with the cursor, and decide whether to format it as text or a table. After that, I paste it into my desired app, and I'm done. Text Extractor uses OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology to read the words you capture, and it has a high success rate with minimal errors.

2 Modify file names in bulk

Easily rename multiple files

Have you ever wished you could rename multiple files in a folder without clicking on each one? The PowerToys PowerRename Module lets you select multiple files in a folder and offers numerous bulk renaming and formatting options to make them easier to sort.

PowerRename will become a right-click option in Windows after you enable the feature in PowerToys. You can then open a selected folder, right-click on the file you want to rename, and the option menu will open. Then input the text you want to rename, decide on the text formatting, and whether to apply the changes to the filename, extension, or both. After clicking apply, PowerRename will change the files to the new name and format you selected.

3 Match any color on your screen

Grab the colors off videos and images

Anyone into graphics will appreciate the PowerToys Color Picker module. It lets you pick any color on your screen and replicate it in the app of your choice. This means you can transfer colors between animation apps or lift colors from images and videos to use later. The app supports the most popular formats and displays the selected color's HEX, RGB, and HSL codes, making it easier to adjust and edit.

Activating the app is as easy as pressing Windows + Shift + C. Then, you can move your cursor anywhere on the display, and the app will display the color details wherever you place it. Clicking will bring up the details of the highlighted color and allow you to paste it onto your clipboard.

Color Picker stores the colors you pick so you can easily access them later, too.

4 Quick access to Windows shortcuts

Faster navigation for power users

Opening Windows apps and settings is faster with keyboard shortcuts than mouse movements, but remembering all the combinations can be challenging. The shortcut Guide makes it easier by displaying all the shortcuts on your display to remind you how to access them.

Pressing Windows + Shift + / opens a list of shortcuts to Settings, File Explorer, Action Center, and other functions. It also displays the Windows direction controls and includes numbers to access the taskbar apps. The Shortcut Guide lets you use the Windows Default, light, or dark themes and adjust the background opacity.

You can use the Exclude Apps option if you don't want Shortcut guide to open and get in the way while working on certain programs.

5 Preview files without opening them

Take a peek without opening the app

Peek is one of the simplest PowerToys features, but it's also one of the most effective for saving time while multitasking. The module lets you preview Word documents, PDFs, images, and other files by clicking on them and using a simple keyboard shortcut. It displays the file's contents to view at a glance, making it easier to scroll through multiple files in a folder to find the one you're looking for without opening the parent app.

Peek is another fast and efficient app that requires pressing the Ctrl and Space keys while the cursor hovers over a file to display its preview. You can also use it on folders, but it will display information like the size and date modified instead of previewing the files contained within. The default setting keeps the preview open after viewing it, and you can speed things up with a setting to close the Peek Window as soon as it loses focus.

6 Create custom workspaces

Quickly launch your apps with one click

Workspaces is another handy PowerToys app for improving your efficiency. This module lets you create custom profiles called workspaces with all the browser windows and apps you'd like to use, so you don't need to open each one individually. This means you can open a workspace when you start your PC, and all the apps you want to use will open automatically.

Pressing the Windows key + Ctrl + ' opens Workspaces. You can then create custom profiles by adding individual apps or grabbing the ones currently open. It's also possible to create a desktop shortcut for faster access to the workspace, and edit the settings later to add or remove apps.

7 It's free and safe

No charges or safety concerns

They say you get what you pay for, but PowerToys is a free, open-source app with genuine enhancements to improve Windows performance. It lets you optimize your efficiency and productivity and is a blessing in an age when most developers try to squeeze every dollar out of you with subscriptions.

As a Microsoft product, you can rest assured that PowerToys is safe and co