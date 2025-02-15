Summary Phone cases cover up design and hinder access to buttons, affecting the way you use the phone itself.

Phones are made to be durable, with many tested for scratches and falls, cases aren't always necessary.

Screen protectors might be more aesthetic than cases, as phones can still function even with cracks or dings.

Phones these days are meant to be admired. You don't buy a new phone without being amazed by it, in some capacity or another. You wouldn't have purchased it if you weren't. Phones are meant to show off what the future of technology is -- and could be -- like. Most of us don't even let our phones leave our sight nowadays.

So how do you protect something that can be so valuable? Most people will put a phone case on it. But I realized something: why should I cover up something that's built to last, anyway?

You have every right to think this is crazy -- opening up something valuable to the elements seems nuts. I've used a case on my phones pretty much since I got my first one. But then it dawned on me that it actually would set me apart and allow me to pick my phone out from a crowd more easily if I didn't have a case on it. That's not the only reason why I made the switch though. Here's more about why I decided to ditch the case and show off my beautiful phone to the entire world.

Cases cover up the design

I want to see my phone the way it was intended

This may seem obvious, but when you unbox your phone for the first time, you're holding it in its purest form. For many people, that's going to be the only time the phone will ever be out of a case. I think that's a shame -- phones are designed to be admired.

Sure, older models, like the Nokia 3310, weren't much to look at, but they were built to last -- it wasn’t called "the brick" for nothing. Today's phones undergo durability testing before ever reaching the market.

Check out durability tests like the bin test or drop test for phones like the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, or rugged models like the Doogee V Max Plus. These tests will show you how sturdy a phone really is. Many devices now feature specialty glass or ceramic shields, making them even more durable. While some phones are undeniably built better than others, most modern smartphones you'll find nowadays can withstand scratches, scrapes, dents, and bumps.

Cases still won't protect against everything

That's okay because phones are built to survive

I used a case on my iPhone, but it didn't cover the glass around the camera. Over time, a small crack formed right across one of the lenses. Fortunately, it didn't affect the camera's performance. That's when I realized -- if a bulky case isn't providing full protection, why bother? Even with full coverage, you'd still need a screen protector to protect the front.

I'm a proponent of a screen protector simply because it can be incredibly annoying to look at a crack in the screen of your phone. While they aren't necessary, they do add more aesthetic value than a case does.

Cases can be fun, with plenty of colorful options and even ones that charge your phone wirelessly. But many offer little protection. If your phone takes a hard fall and smashes against the ground, a thin case won't do much to prevent cracks or dings. On the other hand, a more protective case can feel bulky, be hard to fit in a pocket or purse, and -- more often than not -- doesn't look as nice. Even with a crack or ding, your phone will more than likely still work just fine. So why put the phone through a makeover and change its appearance?

I want access to the buttons

Something that's always bugged me about cases

Any phone case wraps around the device to protect its exterior, which will naturally limit your access to the side buttons. This includes the volume and power buttons, which also function as camera controls. If the case is too bulky, reaching those buttons quickly can be difficult. While it's not a major challenge, it does take away from the natural feel of the phone in your hands.

Even with a crack or ding, your phone will more than likely still work just fine. So why put the phone through a makeover and change its appearance?

Pressing those buttons now requires more force and effort. If you're trying to snap a quick photo using a side button, a case might make it harder to press -- especially if you're holding a pose while taking a selfie. This may not be a big deal to you, but it again comes back to the aesthetic of the phone being ruined. Bulky cases often add a thicker layer over the buttons, which, while designed to fit the phone, can make them harder to press.

It's unpopular, but it's the hill I'll die on

Cases are fine, but not having one is also fine

Phone cases are a nice thing to have, but they aren't an absolute must. Most people put a case on their phone because they're looking out for the "what if" scenarios, which I totally understand. I'm not here to tell you that you shouldn't put a phone case on, but to think that you have to isn't correct.

Phones are built to withstand wear and tear. As long as you're not hurling your phone around a room, you'll probably be fine. And if the phone doesn't incur a minor scratch or bump, many companies offer warranties or insurance on their phones. Don't ruin the aesthetic of the beautiful design of your phone. Stand apart from the rest.