This might be one of my most unpopular opinions across the board, but I really do enjoy iOS native apps. The Apple Weather app? Probably my most searched-for option. Apple Notes? My whole life is in there, actually. Apple Maps ? Definitely the hottest take I've ever had would be siding with that navigation tool over Google Maps and Waze (well, for the most part).

It's not iOS's apps -- it's me. I'm notorious for being content in Apple's beautiful walled garden, or a prisoner of its ecosystem, as some might call it, instead. Whatever it may be, I've been Stockholm-Syndromed into loving all my iOS native apps, and here's why.

Why I 'settle' for iOS native apps

It's not because I think they're better

A couple of reasons: aesthetic, ease, and a happy-go-lucky mentality that it all just really isn't that deep.

iOS apps have an aesthetic designed to go together. It's akin to owning a complete set of Le Creuset kitchenware in the same color. On the other hand, assembling a collection of kitchenware from various brands is like downloading a range of different apps that may not be as visually cohesive but might offer more specialized functions.

Since I'm not the best cook, I appreciate the simplicity and beauty of the Le Creuset set -- it does everything I need without complicating things, and still at a high quality. I prefer the uniformity to the collection of highly specialized but mismatched items, especially since cooking isn't my forte. I'll leave the specialized tools to the professional chefs.

Bringing it back to iOS, I'm not using any of the native apps (like Weather, Notes, Compass, etc.) for anything that will have a life-or-death impact upon my daily life. If I was constantly commuting to and from the office every day, I'd probably download a more specialized weather application to see if it would rain on a walk to the morning train -- a report down to the minute would probably determine whether or not I should grab an umbrella or even change my outfit.

iOS 'just works.' It's a simple interface that I'm completely comfortable using, and it's not like the results are earth-shatteringly specific, in my world at least. If Apple tells me there's a 70% chance of rain "around" 3PM, I'll probably bring a raincoat to my 2:30 appointment just to be safe. If it doesn't rain, no harm, no foul.