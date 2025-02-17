Summary CarPlay tends to be more reliable, and it's present on a longer list of vehicles.

It also integrates better with iOS (and other Apple platforms) than Android Auto does with the Google ecosystem.

A narrower app selection may actually work in CarPlay's favor.

To begin with, let's make something clear -- I have nothing against Android or Android Auto . While my daily device is an iPhone 16 Pro , I've owned several Android phones over the years, and I'd actually like more excuses to use Android when driving. I want to see the full scope of what modern smartphone tech offers, especially when it comes to integrating with EVs.

If you forced me to pick an in-car platform, though, I'd probably go with CarPlay. There are a few reasons why, some of which boil down to pure preference. I'm even expecting to have my opinion swayed at some point, whether by more time with Android Auto, or future upgrades. Maybe Apple will actually launch its next-generation CarPlay at some point, but I'm not holding my breath on that one.

1 CarPlay seems to be more stable

Your mileage may vary

While Android Auto is hardly a catastrophic mess, CarPlay is more reliable overall. It has an unfair advantage, of course -- there are far fewer iPhones on the market than there are Android devices, and all of them come from a single company, so it's inherently easier to troubleshoot. A complex technical situation is part of the price Android users pay for having more app, device, and interface choices.

Reliability is absolutely essential when you're driving, even for your infotaiment system.

Normally, I'd side with product freedom, but reliability is absolutely essential when you're driving. At best, no one wants to have to fiddle with their phone before starting their work commute. In extreme scenarios, a bug could get someone lost, or cause a distraction at the worst possible time. Consider an experience from Apple's own history -- the original version of Apple Maps led some drivers into the Australian desert.

2 Wider vehicle compatibility

In many countries, anyway

Kia

Simply put, it's more likely that any vehicle you buy, rent, or lease will support CarPlay, whether old or new. It shouldn't be a surprise -- while Android is an open-source platform used by a variety of phone makers, iPhones are more popular in the US and Canada, as well as Germany, Japan, and the UK. It just makes sense for local automakers to focus their development Apple's way, and even Korean automakers can't pretend that most Americans have a Samsung phone. Compounding everything, Apple got a head start, since CarPlay launched in late 2014 -- several months ahead of Android Auto. You could potentially buy a decade-old junker that's CarPlay-ready.

Android Auto is increasingly commonplace and often available side-by-side with CarPlay, so this isn't necessarily a huge advantage anymore. But for car shopping or travel, it's probably safer to have an iPhone in your pocket.

3 Seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem

The cliché is true

Apple

To Google's credit, Android Auto is increasingly well-designed and well-integrated with the rest of Android. I'm a little jealous, in fact -- I (and many other iPhone owners) would love it if CarPlay was tied into Google Maps and Google Calendar instead of Apple's own apps. But the CarPlay experience tends to be smoother, and will even pop up iOS Calendar events and HomeKit controls automatically in its multi-app dashboard. As I approach my home, I can trigger my garage door opener without having to set up a routine or talk to a voice assistant, since a button appears onscreen whenever I'm within range.

The CarPlay experience tends to be smoother, and will even pop up iOS Calendar events and HomeKit controls automatically.

We could see Google leapfrog Apple whenever it gets around to integrating Gemini into Android Auto -- imagine being able to tell your car "put on my favorite music while I drive to work, but I need to go to a charging station first." It seems unlikely that Apple Intelligence will handle anything like that until Siri gets a rumored overhaul in 2026.

4 A narrower, more polished experience

Less is more

It sounds counterintuitive, but I actually enjoy the fact that fewer apps run in CarPlay than Android Auto. When I'm about to drive somewhere, I don't want a long list of apps to sort through -- I want a handful of optimized ones. I care even less about Android making it easier to force video apps like Netflix to work. As nice as that might be while sitting at a charging station, or waiting to pick up my son from school, I'd rather no one in my car (myself included) be tempted to watch Smiling Friends or Downton Abbey while they're flying down the highway.

I want a handful of optimized apps when I'm about to drive somewhere.

CarPlay also feels more visually slick than Android Auto. This is a minor and highly subjective point, but with CarPlay, I don't feel like I'm missing out on the polish companies like Rivian and Tesla pour into their all-in-one operating systems. Android Auto is more utilitarian -- something I respect, but does feel a little underwhelming at times.