While most phone makers have budget models, the best-known companies tend to focus on "premium" devices -- by which they really mean phones aimed at richer shoppers with a lot of disposable income. There's a cold logic to it. While premium devices are more expensive to make and target a smaller audience, that's offset by the margins brands can charge. In reality, my $1,000 iPhone 16 Pro cost Apple much, much less to manufacture.

For elite customers, there's even a "super-premium" tier of phones, identified by a label like Ultra, Pro Max, or XL -- I'm specifically thinking of the Galaxy S25 Ultra , iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Pixel 9 Pro XL . You might also include some foldables in the mix, such as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. But no matter how much money I have in my budget, I always stay away from super-premium phones -- and I'll tell you why.

1 Diminishing returns for the average user

How much better is a $1,300 phone, really?

There can be legitimate reasons to buy a super-premium phone. Perhaps you're a professional vlogger or videographer and you need the best smartphone cameras you can get. If you're an avid reader, a 7-inch smartphone can eliminate the need to buy a separate tablet or e-reader, actually saving you money. In most situations, though, a super-premium phone isn't that much better than the next step down, at least not for the money you're paying.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is unquestionably better than the S25+ -- but unless you're shooting a lot of ultra-wide and telephoto images, its cameras won't have a meaningful impact, and its screen is only 0.2-inches bigger diagonally. You do get S Pen compatibility and a 1TB storage tier, but if you need storage that badly, you may be better off looking at external drives or the cloud.

There's even less of a difference between the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The Pro Max has a 6.9-inch screen versus 6.3-inches, and noticeably longer battery life, but that's it. Otherwise, it's identical to the Pro despite costing an extra $200.

2 The savings are better spent elsewhere

It's about quality of life, not bragging rights

Whenever I'm tempted to go all-in on a new phone, I immediately remember the other things I could be doing with that cash. There are plenty of things outside of tech, of course -- like bills, fitness, or having fun with my wife and son -- but even within the tech arena, a spare $200-300 or so can go a long way towards improving quality of life.

At a minimum, that money might go towards accessories, such as a rugged case, headphones, a wireless charging stand, or extra USB-C chargers. If those things are already handled, there are still subscriptions to consider, such as Spotify or YouTube Premium. I compare it to shopping for a smart TV -- a top-of-the-line 8K OLED is pointless in your living room without movies to watch on it.

Savings can also be treated as a buffer, whether it's for your next upgrade or in case of disaster. A $1,300 phone risks becoming a $2,600 one if you smash it in a cycling accident.

3 They can actually be less convenient

Your phone lives in the real world

Super-premium phones look impressive in a store, but in use, I sometimes find them overly gigantic. They can be tough or impossible to fit in some pockets. I'd much rather deal with a smaller display than struggle to get something out when I need it.

When pocketability isn't an issue, there's still the matter of using apps. The larger the display, the further your fingers have to reach to tap buttons, and the awkwardness of that is sometimes more than a minor irritation. It can mean dropping your phone, say if you're barging through subway crowds, or in the middle of a 5K run. There's a reason some iPhone fans wish Apple hadn't killed off its Mini lineup.

4 I don't want to reward phone makers

The premium market is out of control

Although I can theoretically afford and justify a super-premium phone, a part of my mind is inherently rebellious against the idea. I don't want companies or readers getting the impression that it's normal. It's not, and in chasing an elite market, businesses often ignore innovation in cheaper models. Apple might be the worst offender in this regard. The iPhone SE is only updated every two to four years, and even then it gets recycled parts, with just enough new memory and processing power to keep it current. There's no attempt to try new materials or form factors.

A lot of shoppers also fall prey to FOMO (fear of missing out), or the urge to be the coolest kid on the block with the most expensive toys. The longer I'm in journalism, the more hollow those ideas feel, knowing that today's super-premium flagship is going to be considered irrelevant only two or three years down the road.