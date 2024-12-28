Summary Stick with what works -- keeping the technology you're used to can be simpler and more efficient.

Wireless chargers are a hassle -- they're difficult to position, expensive, and pose safety risks.

Wired charging is faster and safer.

Sometimes, the best decision is just to stick to what you're used to -- old dogs don't have to learn new tricks. Innovations can make things better, but they can also make things more complicated. You probably mastered how to use your TV growing up, and while the TVs today are much clearer and smarter , there are a lot more settings that anyone can mix up.

That is very true when it comes to cellphones, too. Having your mobile device with you at all times is pretty much everyone's standard operating procedure these days, even if you have an older model and only use it to text and call people. Whether you have an iPhone , Android, or another kind of phone, there are all kinds of features that you can enjoy, even without downloading apps. From built-in security to terrific cameras and the ability to surf the web at any moment, having a decently new phone makes getting through the day easier.

One of the latest innovations with all devices -- and especially phones -- is wireless charging. But, if you're thinking of switching to wireless charging, I wouldn't recommend it. I've had nothing but hassle when it comes to wirelessly charging my phone. I'm more than happy to use a good, old-fashioned plug-in charger. Here's why.

Why wireless charging can be a hassle

There are a number of reasons why it's a headache

Let me make it clear: I'm not here to convince you that wireless charging is never a good idea. I'm here to tell you why I don't prefer it to regular charging. Have there been wireless chargers I've used in my life that have been fine? Sure. Has that been the case more often than not? No. There's a reason for that.

Wireless chargers are finicky. Unless you have a magnetic charger, which at least will help guide you, you'll mess around with your phone placement for a while before you find the right spot. Don't even get me started on trying to charge your phone wirelessly in the car -- many new cars tout that you can charge your phone wirelessly by putting it down on the center console. I have not had a phone charge for more than two seconds while driving because your phone naturally slides a bit in the movement, and it inevitably moves away from the right area.

Wireless charging is also more expensive. Not in terms of the amount of energy and electricity that it uses, but the cost of wireless chargers is more than your simple charging block and cable. Apple started forgoing charging adapters in every iPhone box, forcing you to buy one from them. It's cheaper to buy a cable and a brick than it is to buy a wireless charger. Even if you're buying a budget-friendly wireless charger, that can potentially provide you with some other risks that will hurt your device as well as your wallet.

Safety risks abound for wireless charging

It's not all fun and games

Many people like to place their phones on a wireless charging stand before bed, as well as their headphones or smartwatch all together. That's all well and good, but the likelihood of a surge messing up three devices instead of one is higher. Keeping them all on one stand frees up some space on your nightstand, but it also makes it more likely you're going to accidentally knock them over when you're reaching to shut off an alarm or feel for your glasses in the morning. While this is circumstantial, you can at least grab a cord if it is plugged in and use it to get to your phone.

If you're using a wireless charging pad, it can also get very hot. It can make your phone battery hot to the touch, and that's not good for its health and longevity over time. Also, if a phone is too hot, it actually won't charge -- talk about a double-edged sword. If a wireless charger can make a phone unchargeable, that's about as counter-intuitive as it gets.

More reasons why wireless charging isn't worth it

There's just not enough reward for the risk

If you're charging your phone, do you want to have to take your phone case off? The answer is probably no. But with some wireless chargers, they won't work with your phone's case on. Others have to be as clean as possible for them to work properly. Do you want to have to dust your wireless charger every time you use it? Did you ever have an issue where you needed to dust your charging cord before plugging it into your phone?

Plus, not all wireless chargers are compatible with all phones. You have a much better chance of finding a charging cable that works with your phone than with a charging pad. That's because there are only like three or four possible cables that you can use to charge your phone, tablet, earbuds, wireless mouse, and other devices. Meanwhile, there are thousands of wireless charging pads, none of which are guaranteed to be the right one for your device.

Wired charging is also faster than some wireless charging. Certain Qi wireless chargers are incredibly fast. But for the most part, if you have a regular charging pad, you are not getting a huge boost in charging efficiency. Your phone will actually be better off using a wired charger.

Overall, most devices were originally designed to be charged with a cable. If you're using a wireless charger, it can actually damage the charging port from the outside as well as put physical strain on the outer shell of the device. Constant putting on and off chargers is detrimental to its longevity.

Conclusion: just don't start using a wireless charger

The appeal just isn't there

If you're someone who enjoys using a wireless charger and already has one, that's fine. But if you're someone that hasn't started using one and is toying with the idea of it, don't start. There's way more hassle involved with using a wireless charger, in my opinion.

Stick with the classic way to charge your device and use a cable. It can alleviate your worry and will almost always get the job done right. While you may have to worry about a fraying cable, simply get a stronger cable. Those only cost slightly more than the regular ones, and they still (almost always) cost less than a wireless charger. For the longevity of your devices, consider charging them the way they were designed to be charged.