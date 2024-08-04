Key Takeaways Trailers spoil the movie, revealing too much about the plot, characters, and even surprises.

Trailers are designed to sell a movie, and not actually elevate the movie experience.

Try watching a film without knowing anything about it: first-time viewings are unforgettable and unique.

When a movie studio decides it wants you to know about an upcoming movie, it's hard to escape the media onslaught. From posters to commercials to brand integration and sponsored social posts, there's a myriad of creative ways films build awareness. One of the oldest and simplest ways to promote a movie is through a trailer , and I'm here to tell you why you should avoid them at all costs.

Big blockbusters now come with two or three trailers, from months out right up to the release date. A trailer might get a release date itself, or even find a prime spot during a big televised event. There are 15- or 30-second TV spots, and sometimes there are even extended trailers . They are so ingrained in our culture, and they are big business, but for the most part, they are not good for avid movie fans.

Here's why I stay away from movie trailers.

Trailers spoil the movie

Watch with an open mind

Marvel

The biggest reason I avoid watching trailers is that they spoil too much. They tend to give away the main plot of a film, reveal most of the characters, throw away dramatic lines or the quick jokes, and in some cases, spoil major twists and turns.

Whether or not you've made a decision on if you want to see the movie, watching a trailer risks knowing too much. And if you have a decent amount of recall, it means you may end up watching the movie waiting for certain scenes or sequences to come up on screen. It's especially true for big action movies -- you're going to be able to deduce which set piece will conclude the film because it was surely in the trailer, and you haven't seen it on screen yet.

Is a joke in a trailer still funny when you hear it in a movie for the second (or third or fourth) time?

I think of the recent Deadpool & Wolverine trailers -- they revealed a bunch of jokes, showed all the scenes for the action sequences, and even gave away some characters. The final iteration that came out a week before the release date in particular revealed a surprise character that some may have speculated was going to show up, but weren't sure. That character also delivers a line in the trailer that's meant to serve as a brief moment of levity in a film that's generally silly.

Is a joke in a trailer still funny when you hear it in a movie for the second (or third or fourth) time? Is an action sequence still as thrilling if you've seen some of it prior? I would argue the answer to both is no.

Trailers are about marketing

Don't give in

Universal Pictures

There's a significant distinction between making a movie and marketing one. A trailer is designed to get people excited and sell tickets; it doesn't really impact the movie experience once you've bought your seat, which means the marketing of a film can ruin the actual storytelling component of it. What gets revealed in the trailer will come down to the marketing strategy, and sometimes that means you're going to see a lot to try to convince you the movie is fun and exciting.

The trailer might be misleading or simply inaccurate.

It also means that the trailer might be misleading or simply inaccurate. It's not uncommon that a trailer features scenes that end up being cut from the movie or re-shot. In some cases, the trailers may alter footage from the movie to hide certain characters or obscure settings to keep major reveals a secret.

Trailers are put together with purpose and precision. They can generate a ton of excitement that leads to a lot of money, and they are constructed so that viewers will scour, analyze, and share what they saw. Just keep in mind that they aren't meant to serve you.

The movie experience is special

Don't waste the moment

If ever possible, try to see a movie knowing absolutely knowing about it, or at least as little as you can. Why tarnish the movie watching experience by knowing things that are going to happen? Filmmakers and creatives have worked to tell a compelling story in a specific way, so let them take you away on their journey. I appreciate there's a lot in the world that's scary and unpredictable, but it's worth taking a leap when it comes to movies.

At worst, you can just turn to something else if you don't like it.

Trailers tend to reveal the main problem or conflict in a movie -- it's something that's expected and universally understood before seeing it. But imagine if you started a movie not knowing what would happen in the first act? You must be engaged from the start and ready to pivot as the story unfolds in any direction.

It may be tough to commit money and hours to see a movie in a theater that you know nothing about, but it's a lot easier to set up at home. Take the gamble -- at worst, you can just turn to something else if you don't like it. You can only see a movie for the first time once, so make it something unforgettable.

You don't learn anything

What are you looking for?

More often than not, trailers tap into familiar feelings and stories. This is especially true for sequels and spinoffs along with just about every blockbuster. So, it's important to consider why you're watching a trailer, because, chances are, you already know everything you need to know.

If you've watched every MCU movie and TV show, then why do you need a trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine or Captain America: Brave New World? You're going to see them anyway, so what's the point of ruining that experience by seeing bits and pieces ahead of time? There are 10 Fast and Furious movies, so why do you need a trailer for the next one?

If there's an actor or director that you really like, and you know they're in something, I think that's enough reason to check it out.

Think of it another way. If there's an actor or director that you really like, and you know they're in something, I think that's enough reason to check it out. For example, if you liked the previous films by Wes Anderson, Yorgos Lanthimos, or Emerald Fennell, then chances are you're going to want to watch whatever they come out with next. They have a distinct style and personality and I don't know that you really need a trailer to let you know you want to watch something. So before you hit 'play,' consider what you want to get out of it.

Teasers are plenty

Just vibes

20th Century Studios

It's important to make the distinction between trailers and teasers. While trailers are lengthy looks at upcoming films that tend to reveal characters, settings, and plot, teasers are brief snippets that are meant to simply establish a tone and generate curiosity. I am all for teasers.

Teasers tend to drop quite a bit before a movie premiers, sometimes as many as six or more months, and maybe even before a movie is completely finished. They can be less than a minute, and may barely even include actual scenes from the actual film. As the name implies, they tease, giving away very little about what's going on.

I am all for teasers.

I think of the Alien: Romulus teaser that dropped months before the film was set to release in August. It's pretty perfect at setting up the tone without really giving anything away. In it, the camera slowly navigates a bloody ship, as we hear voices screaming in panic and pain as the music ramps up the dread and tension. There are a bunch of silhouettes and some explosions, but everything is only about a second long and doesn't do anything to let you in on the plot or characters. It's setting the tone for a film that's going to be dark, creepy, and gory. It's all you need, in part because there were a ton of Aliens beforehand. They're scary and dark.

Before you watch a trailer, think about why you want to check out, what you really want to learn, and if it's going to change your mind about wanting to see a movie. Seeing a movie with an open mind and heart free of spoilers is special and unique. Try to embrace that experience wherever you can.