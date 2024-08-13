Key Takeaways Choosing the right email client is crucial for productivity and organization.

Outlook's Focused mode filters out distractions, improving productivity.

Keeping email signatures consistent across platforms creates a seamless communication experience.

Communication is crucial to how we work and play, and thus email has become one of the major methods of communication in a digital age. Which means choosing your email client is pretty important. Especially if you're hounded by email messages on almost a minute by minute basis. One of the biggest features that any email client needs is the ability to organize the trash from the splash. And fortunately, Outlook does that way better than Gmail. Here's how this app helps keeps me focused and my inbox perfectly manicured:

Trial and error

A fine Outlook

I have been an Android user for many years and never really got along with any version of Gmail for a few reasons. Firstly, it always felt very different from the web app. I know Google has ditched some of the hopeless features and become more streamlined. It didn't feel like a polished product. Second, adding additional email accounts to the Gmail app became a headache, and creating filters to sort email in the app was also missing.

Weirdly it wasn't until I bought the Surface Duo (and Surface Duo 2) and started to use Outlook that I realized I had actually started to email again and felt a little more productive. Away from the cluttered mess of Gmail I had email preview, as well as a focused mode which filters out bulk and general junk email that crowded my inbox.

With less noise and less chaos, a calmer me was born.

Staying focused

Taking care of business

Focused mode is Outlook's killer feature, it really does a good job of soft filtering your email. Almost like a spam folder but for emails that you might want to see but not right away. A quick tap of the Focused mode to Other (wish it had a better name) and you can see the newsletters and such you subscribed to. Brilliant.

Having this feature certainly makes me less distracted, which is quite the feat since my phone is connected to the biggest distraction of them all, the internet.

So many times a newsletter or a promotional email comes through, I jump right on it like its Seabiscuit and shortly after my productivity hits the hay.

Outlook for Android has really helped me get around the issue of distraction either working on phone or tablet, where it really excels (see what I did there).

Signatures that work

Sign your name

Email signatures need to match the desktop client. Personally, I don’t want people knowing I'm answering emails on my phone or from a desktop. Think of it as a seamless experience when communicating with someone else.

Outlook gives me the chance to do that. I simply add the HTML from something like an email signature generator (Hubspot has an excellent one that's free) and paste that into my desktop client, save the same HTML into Google Keep, and on your handset copy the HTML from Google Keep into your Outlook.

Both signatures are now the same and very easy to do.

Extras

Calendar and News

Close

The calendar feature supports Google Mail or Gmail as well as calenders for other providers. Which is super handy.

The channels feature gives you the chance to make your own curated newsfeed for certain outlets or by topic. I like this feature quite a bit as it does help you filter out the news you just don't want to see. This all inside the Outlook app.

Outlook ticks all the biggest boxes of all, which is easy to find, use and filter out the noise of email with the convenience of a curated newsfeed.