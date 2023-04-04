Another day, another round of confusion over on Twitter with the company changing its familiar bird icon for something that will be immediately familiar to some. The Doge is here, and nobody really knows why that is. It isn't clear whether even Twitter CEO Elon Musk knows why at this point.

Twitter has been in an almost constant state of turmoil since Elon Musk picked it up for $44 billion in late 2022, but this latest change is a strange one even by Twitter's standards. The Twitter bird that's been a hallmark of the social media outfit for years is now gone. In its place, we have Doge - although the Twitter apps still have the icon we've all come to expect. For now, the Doge has only taken over the website.

What's happening and who is that dog?

The switchover happened two days after April Fools, which has some people wondering if it's just a prank that took too long to implement or, just as possible, nobody knew how to do it. Twitter's mass layoffs have left it severely understaffed in some key areas and it's possible it just took too long to get the icon switched over.

Whatever the reason for the delay, Doge is now here and we don't know why that is.

For the uninitiated, Doge came to prominence as a cryptocurrency meme coin, called Dogecoin, that was made popular by, you guessed it, Elon Musk. And as The Verge rightly notes, the value of Doge increased once everyone started to see it on Twitter. It's also thought that overall internet searches for the coin increased as a result.

Whether or not Musk is simply trying to "pump the stock" as the cool kids say, we might never know. But for now, Twitter is less about the little birdy and more about that (admittedly very cute) doggie.