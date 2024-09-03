Key Takeaways Concord had a generic look and failed to attract attention.

Alas poor Concord ... well we didn't really know it. And yet, just 10 days after PlayStation released its latest team-based hero shooter, the game is going offline. Having been released on August 23, it made it just one day past Labor Day before Sony decided to cut bait.

While the speed PlayStation is moving is a bit surprising, there were signs that the game was in some serious trouble just after its release. There were some very strong signs, as a matter of fact, that showed Concord was in trouble well before its release and that when it officially goes offline on September 6, video game developers would be advised to take this into account moving forward.

1 Concord has a very generic look and feel

The game didn’t catch many eyes at its reveal

When Concord was first revealed through a cinematic trailer, it looked interesting. That was until people got a look at actual gameplay. The character design, the idea of what was at stake in the game world. It all looked too familiar. There’s also the look and feel of the weapons that the characters use in this hero-based shooter. Nothing really set it apart from other games in this genre. Kudos to the developers for trying to carve out its own pocket of the market by piling in a ton of lore, but people have to be interested in the game in the first place for lore to take hold.

2 Dwindling demand for Concord’s type of game

This title checks off two boxes of genre that just aren’t popular anymore

When hero-based and team-based shooters like Concord are released, they are always going to be compared to what came before them. In this case, Concord draws comparisons to Overwatch as the king of this particular hill for so long. The problem is that even Overwatch is noticing a severe lack of interest in this corner of the video game world. One need only look at the slippage of players using Overwatch 2. PlayStation was trying to slip its newest release into a category that has a dwindling fanbase at this point.

Once the game goes offline on September 6, users can get refunds for Concord even if they wouldn't qualify under the usual circumstances.

That was strike one in the development of Concord. Strike two is that hero-based or not, there’s a distinct backlash against Games as a Service. People don’t love the online-only thing. They don’t love the idea of paying for things in the game. When gamers hear that a title is a GaaS title, there will be backlash before it's even released. And if a game is only live for 10 days before it gets pulled offline, you can be sure there was plenty of backlash.

3 Making it PS5 & PC exclusive

Console exclusivity was a bad idea on its own

I certainly understand the desire for Sony to start to move on from the PS4. The PlayStation 5 has been around since the fall of 2020. Developers don’t want to have to make several different versions of the same game for the same platform. However, the fact is that the PS5 adoption rate still isn’t ideal. People are still buying PS4s when they can find them and playing a ton of games on the last-gen console. Sony should have bit the bullet and put it on the PS4 and the PS5.

Likewise, the company shouldn’t have kept Concord console exclusive. It’s understandable why they did. They wanted this to be all theirs. But considering how they’re branching out a bit and no longer freezing out Microsoft, this is exactly the kind of game that needs to get in front of as many pairs of eyeballs as possible. It seems likely Sony didn’t want to deal with cross-platform compatibility but that was just one of their many mistakes.

4 No PS+ for Concord at launch

Along with making sure Concord got in front of as many people as possible, it was a pretty massive mistake not to offer this on PS+ right from the start. There has been talk in the gaming community since the title was first announced that it would have to land on PlayStation’s subscription service eventually. Why not do it at launch? Especially if you’re already limiting who can play it with generation and console exclusivity.

This is another reason Concord should have been offered on the Xbox. If you put this thing on both PS+ and GamePass, there is at least a chance it would have a longer life. It seems impossible that it could have had a shorter one. The concern over the loss of money for doing something like this is muted when you consider Sony is now offering refunds for everyone who bought it.

5 Concord wasn’t free to play

The positives of free-to-play outweigh the negatives for this game

Yes, there are massive drawbacks to a game going free-to-play. However, there’s a reason so many GaaS, team-based, and hero-based shooters are going that route these days. The fact of the matter is that a game already being included in a dwindling market will have a better chance of survival if it’s a game someone can just pick up and try.

Charging $40 for Concord meant the developers didn’t have to worry as much about micro-transactions, which is good! However, charging $40 for this type of game doesn’t work anymore. That’s never been made more evident than the next game in this genre, Marvel Rivals, which is being released as free-to-play. It was a major misstep right from the start.