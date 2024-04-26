Key Takeaways Seamless Bluetooth connectivity with automatic connection to Apple devices is a standout feature of Bose over Sony headphones.

Bose Connect app is user-friendly, allowing easy management of noise-canceling levels, volume, and song changes, unlike Sony's app.

Bose 700 NCH offers straightforward noise-canceling adjustment and a protective hard shell case, catering to traditional design preferences.

A couple of years ago, I got my first pair of over-ear noise-canceling headphones: the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones (NCH) 700. They were everything I needed: comfortable, great sound quality and great noise-cancelling capabilities.

While I do love Sony's headphones, there are some features the Bose 700 NCH has that Sony can't match.

Since then, I've gone on to test several other pairs of noise-canceling headphones, most recently having tested Sony's WH-1000XM5. While I do love Sony's headphones, there are some features the Bose 700 NCH has that Sony can't match. From the seamless Bluetooth connectivity to its classic design, here are a few reasons you should consider choosing Bose's 700 NCH over Sony's WH-1000XM5.

1 Easier Bluetooth connectivity

The headphones connect to my phone automatically

One of the biggest issues I faced when testing out Sony's WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones was actually connecting the headphones to my iPhone. It took almost 15 minutes for the headphones to finally connect, then after an hour or so of using the headphones they got disconnected. At first, I thought the problem may be me, but several of my other iPhone-using friends encountered the same issue.

Bose's products easily connect to my Apple devices. After connecting them for the first time, whenever I go to put my Bose headphones on, it automatically connects to my iPhone. I rarely ever experience sudden Bluetooth disconnections, and when I do, it's usually my fault.

2 More user-friendly app

Bose Connect beats Sony Headphones app

While I appreciate Sony's headphones app that provides an in depth explanation of the adjusted noise-canceling levels, it's an aesthetic nightmare. The app looks like it hasn't been updated in years and truthfully makes things more confusing than they need to be.

The Bose Connect app is straightforward. Once you download the app and connect to your Bose 700 NCH, you can manage all your Bose devices on the app. The Bose Connect app allows you to easily control the noise-canceling levels, volume and change the song playing.

3 More adjustable noise-cancellation

Easily adjust the noise-canceling level

The Bose 700 NCH noise-canceling adjustment is straightforward: turning the noise cancelation up will increase the amount of noise canceled, turning it down will allow more noise in. The noise cancelation overall is pretty good and the process to adjust the noise cancelation is easy.

To be honest, I'm still figuring out how to manually adjust the noise cancelation on Sony's WH-1000XM5. The headphones automatically adjust the levels due to your surroundings, which is nice, but if you prefer to have easier control of the noise-cancellation, then the Bose is better for you.

4 More protective carrying case

A hard shell case for more protection

Bose's 700 NCH comes protected in a hard shell zippered case that also includes a charging port for the headphones to charge while not in use. The black case also includes a pocket on the left side of the case where charging cables and auxiliary cords can be held.

I'm not the biggest fan of this case solely due to the amount of space it takes up, but if you're in search of a protective headphone case, the Bose 700 NCH is definitely the better option. Sony's case for the WH-1000XM5, on the other hand, does zip, but the case is more collapsible and doesn't have a hard protective shell.

5 Classic design

A better look for headphone traditionalists

Bose's NCH 700 has more of a traditional feel: circular ear cups connected by a thick headband. The headphones are heavily cushioned and come in gray and black. Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are more modern, almost in between Apple's futuristic AirPods Max and Bose's traditional 700 NCH. If you prefer a more traditional aesthetic, then the Bose 700 NCH may be more up your alley.