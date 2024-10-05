Key Takeaways Bose QuietComfort earbuds have longer battery life, lasting over 8 hours, perfect for uninterrupted runs.

Easier tap controls allow users to change playlists without touching their phones, enhancing the running experience.

The adjustable fit of Bose QuietComfort earbuds make them ideal for various ear shapes, preventing them from falling out during workouts.

Fall is my favorite time of the year to run outside. The weather is the perfect blend of the warm summer and cold winter, and fall athletic wear is unbeatable. However, one problem I always had when running outside was finding the ideal earbuds to listen to my running playlist. When I'm running on a treadmill, it doesn't necessarily matter what headphones I use. Treadmills usually have holders for any additional items I bring, and there's nothing I need to keep an ear out for regarding my surroundings.

Running outside, on the other hand, requires more attention. I need to listen for cars and watch out for people, plus, I can only bring what I can hold. In the past, I've always used my AirPods Pros for running, but recently, I decided to switch up my earbuds and begin using my Bose QuietComfort earbuds.

Bose's newly released QuietComfort earbuds pleasantly surprised me. I'm a longtime fan of the Bose QuietComfort over-ear headphones, so I needed to give the $179 in-ear earbuds a go. While the earbuds have similar features to AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), three defining characteristics make them my new go-to running headphones.

If you've been searching for a new pair of earbuds, here's my full review of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds for running.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2nd Gen) Battery Life 8.5 hours IP Rating IPX4 Charging type USB-C See at Bose

1 Longer Battery Life

Don't risk your headphones dying mid-run

I've been using AirPods Pro (2nd gen) for years now, so the battery life has naturally decayed. At its peak, the AirPods Pro could hold a six-hour charge. Bose QuietComfort earbuds, on the other hand, can hold over an eight-hour charge. There's nothing worse than your headphones dying mid-workout, perhaps the only argument that supports wired headphones over Bluetooth headphones, so owning a pair of earbuds with a long battery life is essential.

The charging case for the Bose QuietComfort earbuds also only needs to be charged for about 20 minutes to provide a two-hour charge for the earbuds. Only after two weeks of consistent use did I finally need to charge the earbuds again.

2 Easier tap control features

Control your music without touching your phone

My least favorite part of running outside is having to go on my phone to change or skip a song. Luckily, that's no longer an issue. The Bose QuietComfort earbuds allow users to control their music from the earbuds easily. You can pause, play, and skip ahead or behind on your audio, all without touching your phone.

Yes, AirPods Pro have the same features but changing songs using the Bose QuietComfort earbuds is so much easier. The earbuds have a wider range of controls and is a lot more touch sensitive; something I'm not normally a fan of but happen to like while working out.

You can pause, play, and skip ahead or behind on your audio, all without touching your phone.

3 Better fit

Never lose an earbud

By far the biggest reason I prefer the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds over AirPods Pro for working out is the fit. The Bose QuietComfort earbuds are more adjustable than AirPods Pro, making them easier to fit different ear shapes and sizes. The headphones come with two silicone tips that can replace the current ones; the sizes include small, medium, and large. The medium is the one in the model you receive when you order the earbuds, but there are easy instructions on how to change the tips if the medium doesn’t work for you.

Aside from the interchangeable silicone tips, the QuietComfort earbuds snugly sit inside your ear, unlike the AirPods Pro which have a stem at the bottom. The more compact size definitely gives it a leg up over the AirPods iconic, but sometimes clunky design, especially on higher impact runs.