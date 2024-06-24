Key Takeaways Open-ear headphones have lower sound quality but offer safety benefits.

Major brands like Bose and Beyerdynamic are entering the field, introducing premium open-ear options.

The Beyerdynamic VERIO 200 headphones feature graphene drivers and customizable sound options via a new app.

I'm a big fan of open-ear or bone-conduction headphones for certain situations, particularly any activity outside. I won't use anything else on runs or walks anymore, since they allow me to be more aware of my surroundings, adding a layer of safety I don't get with options that block outside noise. Unfortunately, there is a downside to the open-ear design, which is essentially like little speakers that sit outside your ear canal.

Compared to traditional buds or headphones, open-ear headphones are quite lacking in sound quality. They generally lack bass and detail, suffer from distortion, and are not great for audiophiles overall. While the design inherent to open-ear style headphones is certainly part of the issue, the lower quality may be partially because most come from more budget-focused brands or lesser-known names.

Bose marked the start of larger companies jumping on this trend with the release of its Sport Open wireless earbuds back in 2021, though it is phasing them out of its lineup. But, Bose also released the Ultra Open earbuds in February of this year. Now, another major player in the audio world is hopping on board. Beyerdynamic, one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality headphones and microphones, just announced the VERIO 200 True Wireless Open-Ear headphones, and it has me very excited. Surely, if a premium headphone company is going to make an open-ear option, they will be more focused on sound quality than others. It could take the game to another level, finally bringing improved sound quality to the open-ear market.

What are the Beyerdynamic VERIO 200 headphones?

Premium open-ear listening

The Beyerdynamic VERIO 200 True Wireless Open-Ear headphones are an open-ear offering with a supra-aural design (one that hooks over the ear). This style differs from the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, which use the clip-on style that attaches to the side of the ear. I typically have issues with the ear hook style feeling very secure, but Beyerdynamic says these will be suitable for use while exercising, so I'm hopeful that they will feel less like a balancing act than other options. They weigh just 10.8 grams per earpiece and use brackets made of silicone and memory wire to hug the ear comfortably without any pressure in the ear canal.

Perhaps most importantly, though, are the 16.22mm graphene drivers found in the VERIO 200 headphones. The high-end and lightweight graphene could reduce sound distortion, resulting in quality higher than you typically find in this style of headphone. That means there may no longer be a tradeoff when opting for an open-ear headphone over in-ear earbuds or over-ear headphones, which is very exciting. They are also compatible with the latest codecs, including Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and AAC.

0:58 Related Soundcore's clip-on earbuds are a cheaper Bose Ultra Open dupe Bose's Ultra Open earbuds are some of my favorite open-ears, and the Soundcore C30i delivers the same awareness for only $70.

The brand-new Beyerdynamic app adds another layer to sound quality. The app offers a five-band equalizer for customizable sound based on what you are listening to and your general preference.

In terms of general features, Beyerdynamic promises up to eight hours of battery life plus an additional 27 hours with the charging case. They feature two microphones with cVc technology, filtering out ambient noise to transmit clear, distinct voices when on calls. The VERIO 200 is also IP54-rated, so it won't matter if you get caught in the rain or sweat buckets while working out.

Beyerdynamic VERIO 200 pricing and availability

The VERIO 200 True Wireless Open-Ear headphones are available for purchase as of today for $220. They come in three colors: Black, Cream, or Sport (black and orange).