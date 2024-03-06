Key Takeaways Epic's clash with Apple over app store dispute intensifies in Europe.

Apple's response to the EU's DMA will allow allow third-party app stores with caveats.

But Epic's plans to launch its own app store in the EU is facing obstacles from Apple.

In a bold move, Apple has put the brakes on Epic Games' ambitions to launch its own app store on iOS devices in Europe. It revoked the developer account Epic was planning to use. Now, in a blog post, Epic has revealed a letter from Apple's lawyers, where it's calling the company "verifiably untrustworthy" and questioning Epic's commitment to the developer agreement terms. This clash is the latest development in a saga that's been simmering since 2020, when Epic tried to bypass Apple's in-app purchase system, leading to a legal tug-of-war and broader discussions about market dominance and fair competition.

This confrontation goes deep

Walled garden

Epic's main issue with Apple is all tied to disagreements over commission rates and control over app distribution on iOS. To bypass it, Epic attempted to introduce its own payment system in Fortnite, which set off alarms at Apple, resulting in the game's removal from the App Store and sparking a legal battle. Epic is now attempting to leverage the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) to open its own app store in the EU. It's the company's latest strategy to challenge Apple's grip on the app market, as the DMA is a game-changer in the EU, designed to curb the power of tech giants and foster a more competitive digital market.

Apple's response to the DMA -- allowing third-party app stores on iOS in the EU -- is a monumental shift, though it's not without caveats, such as its "Core Technology Fee" and an approval process that keeps Apple in a regulatory role. While the EU is pushing for more openness with the DMA, the situation in the US is starkly different. Apple maintains tight control over its App Store, with no signs of relenting to allow third-party app stores. This has led to a broader debate about digital market competition and consumer choice, with Apple emphasizing security and user experience as reasons for its walled garden approach.

Impact on Fortnite players

Caught in the crossfire

For Fortnite fans on iOS, the latest development and situation is frustrating. According to Epic Games' blog post, Apple had requested written assurance from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney that they would comply with their developer agreement, referencing Epic's previous breaches. Despite Sweeney's assurance of compliance, Apple terminated Epic Games Sweden's developer account, citing a lack of trust based on Epic's history and recent actions. This termination affects Epic's plans to launch its app store in the EU under the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations.

“Please be advised that Apple has, effective immediately, terminated the Developer Program membership of Epic Games Sweden AB,” states Apple's letter, which is dated March 2, 2024. It cites Apple’s “contractual right” to terminate its Developer Program License Agreement with Epic Games at “Apple’s sole discretion.” Epic has responded to this decision, accusing Apple again of anticompetitive behavior and confirmed it plans to continue its efforts to introduce competition to the iOS platform, even informing the European Commission about Apple's action.

Although Apple's decision to terminate the developer account affects Epic's ability to introduce its app store on iOS, Sweeney mentioned in a briefing that there's still a possibility for Fortnite to return to iOS through a third-party app store owned by a different company in the EU. The changing regulatory landscape might offer alternative ways to get the game on iOS devices, but it's a waiting game for now.

FAQ

Q: What does this mean for me if I want to play Fortnite on my iPhone?

You'll need to wait and see how alternative app store options develop in the EU, as a direct route via Epic's own app store is currently blocked by Apple.

Q: Why is Apple allowing third-party app stores in the EU but not in the US?

The EU's DMA is driving Apple to open up its ecosystem to third-party app stores in Europe, a move not mirrored in the US, where Apple continues to defend its exclusive control over app distribution.

Q: What's the big deal with the DMA and Apple's app store changes?

The DMA represents a significant push to level the digital playing field in the EU, challenging the dominance of tech giants like Apple and opening up new opportunities for competition and innovation in the app market.