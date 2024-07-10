Key Takeaways Apple Watch SE represents the company's shift to meet various price points.

The third-generation Apple Watch SE may use a plastic casing.

Plastic casing could make the Apple Watch more affordable.

Pricing has always been Apple's weak spot. While the company is often viewed as a premium brand, CEO Tim Cook has worked hard to expand Apple's product lineup to meet a broader range of consumer price points. The product that represents this shift best is the Apple Watch SE. First unveiled in September 2020, the now $249 wearable has been a reasonably affordable way for consumers to get into the Apple Watch ecosystem. While the second-generation Apple Watch SE doesn't offer an always-on display, ECG, or fast charging, its low price point is a worthwhile trade-off for many.

Recently, reports have begun to pop up suggesting that the third-generation Apple Watch SE may switch to a plastic casing. This prompted me to wonder: Does a plastic Apple Watch make sense?

Related Is Apple One still worth it in 2024? The tech giant's all-in-one subscription option launched in 2020, but four years later, it's unclear if it still offers the same level of value.

Apple's history with plastic and other materials

Material experimentation

Apple / Pocket-lint

The Apple Watch has become somewhat of a playground for Apple's designers to experiment with new materials. The current Series 9, SE, and every previous model since the original feature an aluminum enclosure. The Apple Watch Series 9 also comes in a stainless steel casing for a premium price. Ceramic has been used in previous Series models, while the Apple Watch Ultra is made of titanium. Plus, who could forget the notorious 18-karat gold original Apple Watch said to have been gifted to more celebrities than ever sold.

The Apple Watch has become somewhat of a playground for Apple's designers to experiment with new materials.

This is all to say that Apple's designers enjoy working with new materials. Outside of Macs that used to use plastic enclosures regularly until the company switched entirely to aluminum, the most notable Apple product to use plastic was the iPhone 5C. Essentially identical to the previous the company's 2012 flagship, the iPhone 5, the iPhone 5C only had one difference, its colorful polycarbonate (plastic) enclosure, which came in blue, pink, green, white, and yellow. As of late, Apple has been pretty muted with its colors. Even though the iPhone 15, iPad, iPad Air, and iMac all have colored options, they look as though the company is trying to cut costs by saving on ink.

This is all to say that what made the iPhone 5C unique is its fun, eye-popping colors. Color is something missing from Apple's lineup, at least in a more vibrant way. The iPhone 5C's plastic enclosure also made it somewhat durable and reasonably light. The colorful phone is often looked back on as a terrible device, mostly from its time being sold as an 8GB model. Still, its plastic enclosure is not something experimented with again, which is unfortunate.

Related These 10 Siri Shortcuts changed my life Make automation easy with these 10 life-changing Siri Shortcuts that streamline daily tasks, automate routines, and boost productivity.

Should Apple make a plastic Apple Watch SE?

Probably

Pocket-lint

Should Apple make a plastic Apple Watch SE, as the rumors suggest they may? This is a fun question to ask. Plastic offers many advantages. The most significant and likely main driver is its lower cost than aluminum. Plastic could help Apple lower the price of the SE even further or, at worst, keep the price the same. A reduced price point makes the Apple Watch more attractive as a gift for children and people who only want a fitness tracker, not a fashion piece.

Plastic is also lighter making it, again, better for both those consumers. Hopefully, plastic would also mean more fun colors, allowing people to express their personalities on their wrists. Combined with a colorful Apple Watch strap, people could make some unique combinations. As an Apple Watch Ultra wearer and a massive fan of Stainless Steel (yes, over titanium), I wouldn't be in the market for a plastic Apple Watch. Still, I could see myself recommending it often if it ever comes to reality.