Whoop has become one of the most well-regarded names in the fitness tracker industry thanks to its super-reliable stat tracking and its no-nonsense approach to design and materials.

Its display-free tracker can help you plan your workouts nicely, and is perfect for anyone worried about recovery. If you want to use its heart rate tracking to feed into other fitness trackers and services, though, you need to set that broadcasting up. Here's how to do just that.

How to turn on heart rate broadcasting on Whoop

While there are further steps that we'll cover below to connect your Whoop to a range of services, if you want it to feed heart rate data anywhere there's one key setting to know about.

This is in the Whoop app, and you'll have to get used to turning it on and off each time you work out if you want that data to be shared. These steps will let you do that.

Open the Whoop app

Tap on the device indicator at the top-right of the display

Toggle the HR Broadcast setting on or off

This is the quick way to activate the central setting, but you'll have to do a little more to hook it into your service of choice.

How to broadcast Whoop heart rate to Strava

To connect your Whoop to Strava, follow these steps.

Turn on HR Broadcast in the Whoop app In Strava, tap on Record Above the Start button, tap the heart icon Select your Whoop under the list of available sensors Tap Done and start your exercise

This should result in you being able to see your heart rate on the in-progress screen.

How to broadcast Whoop heart rate to Peloton

These steps will work with the Peloton Bike or Peloton Tread.

Turn on HR Broadcast in the Whoop app On your Peloton device's display, go to the home screen then tap the Wi-Fi symbol at the top-right Tap on Heart Rate Monitor Find your Whoop under the list of available devices and tap on Connect Go to start a class and check if you can see the message Heart Rate Monitor Connected

Once you set this up for the first time, it should connect automatically moving forward (provided you have HR Broadcast toggled on at the time).

If you're using the Peloton app, these steps should work instead.

Turn on HR Broadcast in the Whoop app In the Peloton app, tap Record Tap on the heart icon above the Start button Select your Whoop from the list under Available Sensors Tap Done

This should result in live heart rate data for you to see while you work out.

How to broadcast Whoop heart rate to Zwift

If you're a Zwift user these steps should work.

Turn on HR Broadcast in the Whoop app Open Zwift and log in On the paired devices screen, tap on the heart rate icon and then tap Search Locate your Whoop in the list, select it and tap OK

This should have your Whoop feeding data to Zwift.

Other Whoop heart rate broadcast options

There are a few other specific services that Whoop can broadcast your heart rate to when the setting is enabled - you can find a more comprehensive run-down on Whoop's own site right here.