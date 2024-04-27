Key Takeaways Apple's EarPods have the best microphone quality, clear, undistorted, and handles background noise well.

Wired earbuds and headphones are a great choice for everyday listening, since they usually don't break the bank, don't require any charging or setup, and also have come back into fashion. But something that can be really hit or miss for a lot of earbuds, and not just wired ones, is microphones. If you want to take a phone call or record a voice memo, having a microphone that sounds good is a great asset, so other people can hear you clearly on the other end, or so you can hear yourself.

So, I tested four of Amazon's top best-selling wired earbuds and headphones to see how their microphones hold up. I also wrote a general review of all of these headphones, plus another pair that doesn't have a microphone, so you can check that out to see my thoughts on them in more detail.

1 Apple's EarPods

Clear microphone, clear winner

Close

Apple USB-C EarPods These earbuds were iconic for a reason: they look good, and they don't sound too bad either. The unsealed fit isn't the greatest, but the drivers still make music loud enough to enjoy if it's not too loud in your environment. The microphone is great for calls, at home or on the go. Pros Good build quality

Great microphone

Good onboard buttons Cons Unsealed fit provides no isolation

Great microphone

Good onboard buttons Cons Unsealed fit provides no isolation $20 at Amazon $19 at Apple

I've always stood by the fact that Apple's EarPods have a really good mic, and putting it to the test against others vindicated my opinion. The microphone audio on EarPods is very clear, and doesn't distort my voice at all when I speak into it under normal conditions. It handles sibilant S sounds well, never sounding too overly hissy or tinny, and it handles plosives like P and B well too.

When I'm outside, it picks up a little bit of background noise, but it does a fairly good job not picking up sounds like traffic, rain, or airplanes overhead. You can still tell I'm outside somewhat, but the noise the mic picks up is pretty standard, not distracting, and doesn't overpower the sound of my voice.

2 Skullcandy Jib

Surprisingly good

Close

Skullcandy Jib Wired Earbuds These earbuds are super affordable, but that comes at the cost of cheap build quality. They also have that infamous overwhelmingly heavy bass sound that Skullcandy is known for, for better or for worse. But the microphone is surprisingly good despite all of this, making it a bit more worth it for the price. Pros Very affordable

Solid microphone Cons Unintuitive onboard buttons

Creaky, cheap build

Bass is too loud

Solid microphone Cons Unintuitive onboard buttons

Creaky, cheap build

Bass is too loud See at Amazon See at Best Buy

For a $10 pair of earbuds, I wasn't expecting the Skullcandy Jib headphones to pack the best microphone, or even a good one. But I was pleasantly surprised by how good the microphone sounds. When I speak into the microphone, my voice is very clear and audible, though I do find that sibilants can sound a bit too loud at times, and get a little distorted at certain volumes. Other than the distortion, there are no glaring issues with the microphone, which does make these earbuds a lot more worth it -- if you can look past the way they sound when you actually listen to music.

The microphone also performs really well outdoors, picking up little to no background noise when I was beside a busy street, and when an airplane was flying over. It still made sibilants a bit too loud and distorted, but despite that, this is a great microphone for phone calls or voice memos, especially at this price point.

3 Sony MDR-EX15AP

Mic is good, but not great