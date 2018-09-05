Ultimate Ears (UE) is well-known for its excellent Bluetooth speakers, all with a distinctive look made from rubber and fabric materials. They're also known for their bright and vibrant colour options, not to mention the giant volume buttons that give them their unmistakable look.

Which UE speaker is the right one for you though? With several options available offering various features at different price points, we have broken them all down from the MegaBlast to the Wonderboom to help you find the best UE speaker to suit your needs.

Our recommendations: Which is the best Ultimate Ears speaker to buy?

UE Megaboom 3
The Megaboom 3 is a superb option for when you want something a litle more powerful in the sound department, but that's still portable enough to throw into a bag or suitcase. It's IP67 rated for protection against the great outdoors, has 360-degree sound and packs a real punch in the low end in comparison to its smaller speakers.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
The Wonderboom 3 may be small, but don't underestimate the power it is capable of. It offers 360-degree sound, and sounds great to boot, while also being capable of surviving the elements if you get caught out by Mother Nature, thanks to IP67 protection. It's size is great for travelling too, with a carry handle for attaching it to backpacks.

We think the two choices above should tick the boxes that most people are looking for in a UE speaker. However, there are other options to consider, including older versions of some speakers that are still available at a decent discount.

Considering some generation updates have been relatively lightweight, if there's a deal to be had on an older speaker, it might not be a bad idea to go for it.

UE Hyperboom
Great for big parties
The UE Hyperboom is the biggest speaker in the Ultimate Ears family, and so - it figures - also its most powerful. It's still just about portable, thanks to a built-in carry handle, but you will only be wanting to lump it around your home and garden, rather than taking it away on holiday. Pros Bassy and bold sound

Wired or battery-powered Cons No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity

The Hyperboom is the latest and greatest speaker from UE, and brings absolutely titanic sound to the table. It's also a bit of a departure from the cylindrical design of the majority of its speakers, but it does keep the iconic oversized volume controls to keep it nstantly recognisable.

As a Bluetooth-only speaker, it's not the smartest out there, but for sheer sonic power it's hard to beat it, and the bass on offer is particularly earth-shattering at high volumes.

Inside, there are two 114mm woofers, two 25mm tweeters and two 89mm x 190mm passive radiators. Its Bluetooth range is 45 metres and it's said to have a 24-hour battery life.

If you're looking for a monster speaker that's just about portable, this is a great shout.

UE Megablast
A superb, booming speaker. Pros Solid build with IP67 protection

Great UE sound

16-hour battery life Cons Power Up base not included

Before the Hyperboom, the UE Megablast was the top dog in the Ultimate Ears portfolio. It's since been retired, but you can still find it for sale if you don't need something as big as its (very) big brother.

As you'd expect, it offers the distinguishable UE design with giant volume buttons and a combination of rubber and fabric, with a power button on the top and a Micro-USB port on the bottom. Like a lot of UE speakers, it offers 360-degree sound, which packs a confident punch and delivers an overall very likeable balance in deed.

The Megablast differs from the Megaboom 3 below it as it has Wi-Fi and comes with Amazon Alexa built-in, replacing the need for an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot.

We didn't find the Alexa experience as smooth as Echo, even though the sound quality is far superior. The Megablast promises 16 hours of battery life, but for a smart speaker you really want it on hand all the time. For that reason, we wish UE's Power Up base charger was included here - but it costs $39.99 extra.

UE Megaboom 3
Great for most
There might be a significant number of Bluetooth devices on the market these days but the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 continues to hold its ground as one of the best. Pros Punchy sound with plenty of bass

Waterproof and dustproof

Great battery life

Lovely design Cons Won't make a stereo pair with older models

The UE Megaboom 3 features a more seamless design than the Blast range. It has a "Magic Button" on its top which allows users to play, pause and skip tracks without using their phone, as well as access playlists with a long press from services including Apple Music and Deezer.

The Megaboom offers 360-degree sound and delivers great sound quality, via two 50mm drivers and two 55 x 86mm passive radiators. It has a frequency range between 60Hz and 20kHz, a maximum sound level of 90dB, whilst also offering a 45-metre Bluetooth range.

As we mention above, the Megaboom 3 doesn't have Alexa built-in and no Wi-Fi either. It does have a battery life of 20-hours though, more than the Megablast, and charging is more convenient thanks to a repositioned Micro-USB port on the back.

UE Boom 3
Best on a budget
The Ultimate Ears UE Boom 3 is a great mid-range speaker with plenty to offer. It packs an all-round fresher look compares with its predecessor, along with a new interface on the top for extra convenience and better charging functionality to boot. Sound hasn't changed too much, but then we wouldn't really want it to. Pros Compact design

Great sound for its size

Solid battery life Cons No huge performance update

The UE Boom 3 is the smaller model of the UE Megaboom 3 and the successor to the popular Boom 2. It offers the same design as the Megaboom 3 but in a smaller and more compact model, and there are personalisation options too if you pay a little extra through the MyBoom service. The "Magic Button" is on top like the Megaboom 3, offering play, pause and skip capabilities, as well as access to playlists (music service dependant) and you get the more streamlined design too.

Inside, everything is exactly as it was on the Boom 2 so you'll still get that excellent sound. There are two 50mm drivers and two 50 x 80mm passive radiators, delivering a frequency range between 90Hz and 20kHz and a maximum sound level of 90dBA. Like the Megaboom 3, it offers a Bluetooth range of 45-metres and it is compatible with the UE App and Equaliser.

The Boom 3 isn't smart like the Blast, but it does offer a 15-hour battery life, which is charged via the re-located Micro-USB port on the back, or the Power Up contact charging port on the bottom.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
Best for portability
An ideal combination of size, style, sound and waterproof design makes this speaker very hard to beat. Pros Sound is superb

Stereo pairing is great

Even better battery life

So durable Cons Still uses Micro USB

No major upgrades compared to last model

The Wonderboom 3 is a great little speaker, in a bunch of ways that are no surprise at all thanks to an incredibly minimal upgrade over the Wonderboom 2. You get slightly better Bluetooth range and a slither more battery life - now up to 14 hours - but, otherwise, there's no massive change to speak of.

That's no bad thing, considering how much we love this uber-portable range. It sounds excellent with two 40mm active drivers and two 46.1mm x 65.2mm passive radiators delivering a frequency range between 75Hz and 20kHz and a maximum sound level of 86dBA. You'll get a touch more oomph in the Wonderboom's dedicated Outdoor Mode, with an equaliser boost to suit the great outdoors too.

The sound is delivered through 360 degrees and it sounds much bigger than you'd expect from its size - which is surpremely dinky and the perfect speaker for chucking in a bag (though does have some heft to it at 420g.

From a feature perspective, its Bluetooth range is 30 metres and it is IP67 water and dust resistant - our only niggle is the return of the Micro-USB port, when and upgrade to USB-C seems well overdue.

UE Wonderboom 2
The predecessor to the Wonderboom 2 sounds just as good as its newer offering, but drops an hour from the battery life and has a slightly shorter Bluetooth range. If you can find it significantly cheaper than the Wonderboom 3, you won't miss out on much here. Pros Great sound quality

Compact design

Stereo pairing

Good battery life Cons Very little now it's discounted

The Wonderboom 2 updates the original Wonderboom and brings with it stereo pairing, for those who want a more sophisticated sound. It also features an Outdoor Sound button, that you'll also find in the Wonderboom 3, which drops the bass and projects the treble, making it much better for listening outdoors.

The Wonderboom 2 has a 13-hour battery life, lasting a little longer than the original model, while still offering the same compact and powerful delivery of your music. If you don't want to stereo pair, you also have the option to group with another Wonderboom speaker.