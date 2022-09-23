The Meta Quest 2 has had a 120Hz refresh rate as an experimental feature for quite some time. This faster refresh rate in theory means a smoother experience and less chance of motion sickness when playing VR games.

In a Tweet, John Carmack, former Consulting CTO of Oculus VR revealed that the 120Hz display mode would be turned on by default:

Not all games support this mode though, which is a good thing for battery life but not so much if you're trying to take full advantage of the Quest 2's capabilities.

So which Quest 2 games support 120Hz? Browse on to find out.

Pocket-lint

How to check 120Hz is activated on your Quest 2

Before you consider which games support 120Hz refresh rate, it's worth checking that the setting is available and turned on on your Quest 2.

If you haven't already, make sure your Meta Quest 2 is updated to the latest firmware.

Then put your headset on and follow these steps:

Press the menu button on the right-hand controller Click on the settings cog icon on the quick menu at the bottom Click on the settings cog at the top of the screen Look for "experimental" and click that In there you should find the setting for 120Hz Make sure it's turned on

Which Quest 2 games support 120Hz?

You'll be pleased to hear there are a number of games which support a 120Hz refresh rate. It's up to the developers to add support for it, so more games may well appear in future too.

Still, there are some great games that already support this mode on Quest 2:

Superhot VR

Superhot VR is one of our favourite virtual reality games. A time-bending shooter that makes you feel like Neo from the Matrix as you dodge bullets and baddies on your way to victory.

Racket Fury

You wouldn't want to lose your table tennis match because you had a low refresh rate and didn't see the ball coming. So this is another logical fit for the 120Hz refresh rate mode.

Eleven Table Tennis

Apparently, there's more than one table tennis game with support for a fast refresh rate on Quest 2. Eleven Table Tennis is said to be the most realistic table tennis experience that you can get on the platform though, so why not give it a go?

Echo VR

Echo VR is a free-to-play multiplayer game that's set in zero gravity. One of the most popular games on Quest 2 and a brilliant, fast-paced game that's perfect for 120Hz. Plus it's free, so why not give it a go?

Gorn

Gorn is one of the silliest and goriest fighting games we've played. A bonkers but fun game full of plenty of giggles and good times. Not as fast-paced as some other games, but it's still one to benefit from the 120Hz capabilities.

Synth Riders

It might not be as popular as Beat Sabre, but Synth Riders is one of the original VR rhythm games on Quest and now it runs with a smoother frame rate thanks to 120Hz support.

Cubism

Cubism seems like an odd choice for 120Hz but it works. This is a deceptively simple puzzle game with a relaxing vibe and 90 puzzles to complete.

Beat Saber

As you might expect, everyone's favourite rhythm game does support a 120Hz refresh rate. So now you can jam out and smash those cubes while experiencing a smooth and satisfying experience.

Blaston

Here's a nifty game which is a tactical workout survival game which depends on you moving to survive. Where every movement counts it's important to see what's coming and have smooth visuals.

Ironlights

Ironlights is a VR duelling game where swift and skilful movements are the key to victory. Offering both single and multiplayer experiences, this game surely makes the most of the smooth 120Hz action.

Until you Fall

Until you Fall is described as a hack-and-slash roguelite which features frantic fighting that has you casting spells, slashing swords and dodging your way to victory. Another fast-paced adventure which makes the most of the fast refresh rate on offer.

Population One

If you've ever wanted to play a Battle Royale in virtual reality then this is it. Such a frantic adventure might be a bit nauseating for some though, which is why it's good news that this one has 120Hz refresh rate too.

Hyper Dash

Hyper Dash is a VR multiplayer team-based shooter with fast and fun action and lots of dashing about the place (hence the name). Makes sense that this one would have support for 120Hz and it really helps.

Virtual Desktop

Virtual Desktop is handy when you're connected to your gaming PC instead of using Oculus Link. Virtual Desktop supports 120Hz which means that you can play PCVR games while making the most of that refresh rate. So this opens up games on Steam as well as the Quest store.

Down the Rabbit Hole

Down the Rabbit Hole is a quaint adventure into Wonderland. It's set before Alice's arrival but includes all your favourite characters and plenty of puzzles, mysteries and secrets to explore. This game was 90Hz at launch but the developers updated it to have 120Hz support in 2022.