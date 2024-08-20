Key Takeaways Base PS5 has a disc drive and broad appeal.

PS5 Digital is all-digital, cheaper, but no physical media.

PS5 Slim is smaller, with options for a disc drive and extra storage.

So, you've made your choice to grab a PlayStation 5 over an Xbox or Nintendo Switch. You'd think the hard part is over, right? Sadly, deciding which platform you want is just the beginning now since every system has multiple models and versions to pick from that all have their own pros and cons. The Xbox has a Series X and Series S , the Switch has the regular , Lite, and OLED, but the PS5 has the most of all. Currently, there are four different PS5s out there, with a possibility of a fifth coming in the future if the PS5 Pro leaks are proven true .

Not everyone has time to research and compare all the minor nuances of four different PS5 units before making a purchase. After all, this is a video game console: you just want it to play games, right? Have no fear, because I have cut through all the marketing fluff and fanboy hype to give you the raw details you need to know which PS5 model is right for you in 2024 and beyond.

Base PS5

First model with a disc drive

The PS5 originally came out with just two versions, this one and the Digital version we'll get to next. The difference here is that this model comes with a built-in disc drive so you have the option to buy games physically. You can always buy games digitally, of course, but this one gives you both options. Because PlayStation doesn't make this version anymore now that the Slim models are out, pricing is variable depending on the retailer and availability, but you can expect to pay somewhere between $450 and $500 new, but you could probably find a better deal in the used market at this point.

This model is the broadest appealing, with the only downsides being its size and potential availability. Being the first version, this is a big PS5 so you need to have the space for it and also not mind its unique design. Because it is no longer being made, price and availability are also highly variable. That said, this model won't make you choose between physical or digital games.

PS5 Digital

No discs

On the other hand, we have the Digital version of the launch PS5. As you can probably guess, the biggest difference here is that this model does not come with a disc drive and cannot play any physical media. Every game you play on this version must be downloaded and installed on your hard drive to play. This version has always been cheaper than the version with a disc drive, but again suffers from the same uneven pricing now that it is discontinued. We've seen prices range as low as $400 up to $520, so shop around and see if the price makes sense near you. Again, this is one to look on the used market for.

The positives of this version could also be its biggest negative, which is that it is all-digital. If you don't want to fill up space with game cases and are happy to download games without swapping discs or selling/trading games when you're done with them, this model makes things easy. Just be warned, though, that there's no changing your mind once you decide to commit to this digital-only model.

PS5 Slim

Slightly smaller, but with a disc drive

The replacement for the base PS5 model is the PS5 Slim. You can think of this model as the exact same as the base unit, just slightly smaller and lighter. There's no performance boost or extra bells and whistles here. As the current model, this version will cost you $500.

You should go for the Slim if you want to keep the option to play games physically open and are able to find this model at a cheaper price than the base unit. The size difference isn't substantial enough to pay more for unless it is going to make or break the purchase for you.

PS5 Slim Digital

Slim and all-digital

Last up, we have the Slim model of the all-digital PS5. Now, this time there are two big factors that make it more appealing than the base Digital edition. The first is that it has a slightly larger hard drive to store more games. It is only about 200MBs more, however, so you will want to invest in either an internal or external hard drive anyway if you plan on filling it up. The second factor is that, unlike the base model, the Slim has the ability to add an attachable disc drive later. This will end up costing you more in the long run than if you just bought the disc version but would give you peace of mind. This is also the cheaper of the Slims at $450.

Unless you know you want to build your physical collection, this is the best PS5 model I can recommend. It's smaller, cheaper, and at least allows you to get a disc drive if you change your mind without having to buy a whole new system.