Amazon has made some massive leaps and strides in terms of quality where its Kindle lineup is concerned - it feels like long ago that it first added a backlight, for example.

That's not all that has changed, though, and more models arrive every couple of years. One welcome addition to some top-end options has been water resistance - find out all the key details, right here.

Which Kindles are waterproof?

Amazon started adding water resistance to its Kindles in around 2018, meaning there are now a few models that have IP ratings for their water resistance.

Those models are:

Kindle Oasis (2nd generation, 2019 onwards)

Kindle Paperwhite (4th generation, 2018 onwards)

Kindle Paperwhite (5th generation, Signature Edition)

All of these versions have the same level of resistance - IPX8.

There are plenty of Kindle versions that therefore don't have any water resistance - including all models of the basic Kindle, no matter when you bought yours.

How waterproof are these Kindles?

That IP rating (IPX8) might not have a big number on the end, but it's actually a very impressive degree of waterproofing, making the devices much more hardy than just for a simple splash.

It means that they can withstand total submersion in water for up to 30 minutes, and at a depth of up to 1.5 metres (roughly).

In seawater those limits are much reduced, with only 0.25 metres of depth and 3 minutes of duration accommodated before your device starts to have real trouble.

So, if you're reading poolside and accidentally drop your Kindle from the above list in for a moment, you should be alright - leave it in the bath overnight, though, and you'll be in more jeopardy.