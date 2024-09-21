Key Takeaways IP68 devices can be submerged in at least 1m (3.3ft) of water for 30 minutes.

Avoid swimming or showering with most IP68 products.

For swimming or diving, you'll probably want something with ATM, EN13319, and/or ISO 22810 ratings.

Early into the smartphone era, we used to begrudingly accept that the devices were fragile -- you didn't dare get more than a little rain on your iPhone. Rightly, though, we now expect that phones costing near or over $1,000 should be ready to take some punishment. In fact, it's common to find an IP (ingress protection) rating on many electronics, such as earbuds, speakers, and smartwatches.

IP ratings usually signal some sort of water resistance, but what if you want the best? How far do you need to go to get a truly waterproof device? The answer is a little more complicated than you might suspect.

Which IP rating is fully waterproof?

Always exercise caution

For most practical purposes, you'll want something labeled IP68. The digits at the end are actually separate classifications -- the 6 indicates that a device is dustproof, while the 8 means that a device can be submerged in a meter (3.3 feet) or more of fresh water for 30 minutes. IP67 protection is similar, but capped at a solid meter.

As you might guess, the exact tolerances of IP68 devices can vary wildly. The iPhone 16 Pro, for example, is rated to a depth of 6 meters (19.7 feet), again for 30 minutes. You'll have to check the official specs of a device to know what it can take.

As a rule, you shouldn't bring most IP68 devices swimming or in the shower. Their waterproofing is normally meant to protect against brief encounters, such as rain or dropping your phone in the toilet. Continuous exposure will erode water resistance seals, eventually breaking through and shorting out your expensive gadget.

Notice also that we said fresh water. Saltwater and chlorine are corrosive, so they can accelerate the erosion process. Assume you shouldn't take an IP68 device in the pool or ocean unless it's specifically intended for swimming and diving (more on that below).

Strictly speaking, the toughest IP rating is actually IP69, but you're unlikely to find this on most products. That's because it signals resistance to water jets with high pressure and temperature, which is difficult to achieve and usually not worth the effort -- most people don't need their device to survive a jacuzzi longer than it takes to fish out.

What if I want to go swimming or diving?

Aim for a higher standard