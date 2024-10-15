Key Takeaways Free streaming services like Tubi offer over 20k titles, making it a great choice for on-demand content.

Other options like Pluto TV, Freevee, and The Roku Channel provide various content categories and original programming.

Explore different free platforms as alternatives to paid services for movies, TV shows, and live channels.

Why pay for something when you can get it for free? That's just a lesson in capitalism. Well, perhaps the version that you can get for free isn't worth having. That isn't the case when it comes to free streaming services. These days, there are a ton of options for watching content for free. You can watch clips of shows on YouTube for free. But you aren't really going to be able to sit and watch all the content that you want on the website. There's the ability to get a smart TV antenna and hook it up to your TV to get local channels as well as select broadcast cable networks.

Some antennae work better than others though, and your house may not be near a broadcast tower, making it harder for a lot of channels to come in clearly. If you have a smart TV, you can download different apps to stream free content through certain streaming platforms. There are countless free streamers that give you access to top content with movies and TV series available through just a few clicks. Whether you're using Apple TV 4K , Roku , Fire TV Stick , Chromecast , or the operating system built into your TV, you have the option to stream on so many platforms.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

But what if you're searching for a wide range of content? Or you're looking for specific shows that you want to watch? Different streamers offer different kinds of content. If you want to watch something that has a lot to offer, there are a few different ones that you should consider. Here's more on the free streaming platforms built with large content libraries.

Which free streaming service has the most content to watch?

One of the platforms stands above the rest

Pocket-lint

Tubi number of users 80 million notable shows Hemlock Grove , Babylon 5 , Spartacus , Gotham , Columbo notable movies Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead , Child's Play , White House Down , Knives Out , It (2017) Premium Subscription No Originals Yes Live TV 200+ channels Price Free Free trial N/A Ad plans N/A Expand Watch on Tubi

In terms of free content, you can start with Tubi. This is a platform that, while it doesn't have the most up-to-date movies and TV series, it sure does have a lot of movies and TV series to choose from. There are over 20,000 titles that you are able to stream. There aren't any live channels that you can choose from, so you don't want to come to Tubi if you want to watch something that's on right now.

But what you do want to come to Tubi for is an easy way to watch different shows and movies on demand. You can spend hours scrolling through all the options on its platform. Tubi separates them into categories, making it easier to squash your hunger if you know you want to watch a comedy or horror movie but don't know which one. Tubi also shows you which titles it has recently added to its streamer, so you can keep up on what is available to stream.

Tubi is a smart choice for anyone looking to endlessly scroll through different titles before selecting one.

It even has a Not on Netflix category to potentially sway you to stay on its free platform. The interface is simple to navigate and the library is deep. Tubi is a smart choice for anyone looking to endlessly scroll through different titles before selecting one.

Related Free streaming service Tubi surpassed Disney+, Peacock, and Paramount+ in May Tubi, the free-with-ads streaming service, has beat titans such as Disney+ and Max for average viewership in May. And it may just be the beginning.

How much content do other free streaming services have?

There's plenty to go around

If you have tried Tubi and you realize it's not what you're looking for, there are more free streamers you can choose from. Pluto TV is a good choice that provides you with a completely different setup than Tubi. Pluto TV does have an extensive on-demand library and also have a channel guide with over 250 channels. It markets itself as a streaming platform with "free 100s of TV channels and 1,000s of movies." The channels are either category-based like Pluto Crime movies or they are specific to a show or network like CBS Exclusives or The Walking Dead Universe. Pluto TV Kids also has 25 TV channels with just children's content.

Freevee and The Roku Channel are other free streamers with their own perks. Freevee is owned by Amazon and offers both older TV series and movies as well as new original programming. It is an excellent spinoff streaming service to Prime Video, which has arguably the deepest lineup of content in all of paid streaming services with over 18,000 titles. The Roku Channel is another popular free streaming service that is automatically installed on Roku devices but can be downloaded to other devices. It has original content as well as over 350 channels, which include local channels, sports, and more.

The Roku Channel changes its content selection frequently, so you should keep an eye on what is available.

Other free streaming services include:

Plex

Fandango at Home

Crackle

Kanopy

Xumo

Related 10 A24 horror movies that will shake you to the core this Halloween Every A24 horror movie is worth checking out, but which ones are the best to watch before Halloween?

FAQ

Q: How many titles does Netflix have at a time?

It varies by country but Netflix has over 6,000 titles at any given time in the United States. Slovakia has one of the deepest libraries, in terms of Netflix content, with over 8,000 titles.

Q: How many titles does Peacock have?

Peacock offers over 5,000 movies and TV series as well as live events. These are included in all of the subscription packages.