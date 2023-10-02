Google has deepened its love affair with computers by launching the Chromebook Plus program. For its part, the company is feeding sparkly exclusive features to ChromeOS and promoting apps like Adobe Express to participating devices. So, what about the participating devices? They're more powerful than the ones you probably think of, but just how powerful and what can you do with them? More than you think. We're covering the initial slate of eight (or nine) models from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo that are hitting your local retail stockroom.

An overview of Chromebook Plus: Specs, pricing, and availability

We've got a comprehensive piece on the nitty-gritty of the Chromebook Plus program, but in broader strokes covering the launch hardware, here's what you'll see on the spec sheets:

12th-gen or later Intel Core i3 and i5 or AMD Ryzen 3 or 5 7000 series

8GB or more of RAM and 128GB or more of storage

Titan C2 security co-processor

1080p IPS or better display

1080p or better webcam

Of the eight devices that have been officially announced (and the one that kinda sorta was), all of them are laptops with five of them featuring 360° hinges as well as touch screens. Of the traditional laptops, three of them have a starting price of $399. The most expensive device overall approaches $800.

In the United States, you'll find Chromebook Plus devices at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart beginning October 8. Canada and Europe will have their shelves stocked the next day on October 9. Australia and Japan are set to join the party in early 2024.

Without further ado, let's go down the list, one by one.

Acer

Acer Acer Chromebook Plus 514 Acer's first 14-inch Chromebook Plus model features AMD's 7th-gen Ryzen chips, an advertised 12 hours of battery life, a MIL-STD-810H durability rating, and starts shy of $400. Operating System ChromeOS (Chromebook Plus) CPU AMD Ryzen 3 7320C or Ryzen 5 7520C GPU Radeon R610M RAM 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB UFS / 256GB or 512GB PCIe Gen3 Battery 53Wh (rated for 12 hours) Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touch Speakers Stereo speakers Ports 2 x Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 1 x Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm, Kensington Dimensions 319 x 227 x 19.9mm Weight 1.45kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE) October 2033 Brand Acer Model CB514-3H/T Power 65W USB-C PD Webcam 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Starting Price $399.99 Keyboard 74, 75, or 78-key backlit $399.99 at Acer

Acer's entries into the Chromebook Plus program focus squarely on good specs with a basic, but versatile experience. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is centered on AMD chips with a 14-inch 16:10 display while the Chromebook Plus 515 features Intel chips and some slightly newer PCIe storage on the upgraded configurations for some reason. Both the 514 and 515 sport ocean-bound plastic in their trackpads, some spill resistance at the keyboard level, a MIL-STD-810H rating, and $399.99 starting prices. Both Ryzen models and some Intel models will be equipped with touch displays - with that in mind, you'll notice all the processor variations on the 515.

Acer Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Acer slides into the 15.6-inch space for an Intel-powered Chromebook Plus. Oddly enough, some SKUs of the Chromebook Plus 515 feature newer, faster PCIe storage than the AMD-toting Chromebook Plus 514. Operating System ChromeOS (Chromebook Plus) CPU Intel Core i3-1215U/1235U/1315U, i5-1235U/1335U, i7-1335U GPU Intel UHD or Iris Xe RAM 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB UFS / 256GB or 512GB PCIe Gen4 Battery 53Wh (rated for 10 hours) Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS (some with touch) Speakers Stereo speakers Ports 2 x Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 1 x Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm, Kensington Dimensions 361 x 239 x 20mm Weight 1.68kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE) October 2033 Brand Acer Model CB515-2H/T Power 65W USB-C PD Keyboard 74, 75, or 78-key backlit Webcam 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Starting Price $399.99 $399.99 at Acer

Asus

Asus Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 Asus's Intel-powered Chromebook Plus CX3402 has a lie-flat display, an antimicrobial coating on the touch surfaces, and the dedicated WiFi Master connection manager. Operating System ChromeOS (Chromebook Plus) CPU Intel Core i3-1215U, i5-1235U, i7-1255U GPU Intel UHD or Iris Xe RAM 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS / 512GB PCIe Gen4 Battery 50Wh (rated for 10 hours) Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS (some w/ touch) Ports 2 x Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 2 x Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm Dimensions 326 x 214 x 18.7mm Weight 1.44kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE) October 2033 Brand Asus Model CX3402 Power 45W USB-C Keyboard Backlit Webcam 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Starting Price $399.99 Form Laptop

Sticking with brands that start with the letter 'A' and on the island of Taiwan, Asus could be considered the odd one out in this early round of the Chromebook Plus push with only the Chromebook Plus CX34 or CX3402 on deck. Buyers get a 180° hinge for a lie-flat display, a backlit keyboard with 1.5mm travel and antimicrobial coating, and MIL-STD-810H rating. We're trying to get clarification on the 4GB RAM configuration since that spec line goes against the 8GB minimum for the Chromebook Plus program. Pricing starts at $399.99.

You may have noticed in Google's graphic near the top of our story that the company is also expected to bring a Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip with AMD Ryzen processors. Asus has not disclosed details about this model in its press materials at this juncture.

HP

HP HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch HP's Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch boasts standard internal specs for an affordable Chromebook Plus device - utilizing Intel's N305 entry-level mobile-class Core i3 chip - but brings some roof-raising extra options like a 144Hz display. Operating System ChromeOS (Chromebook Plus) CPU Intel i3-N305 GPU Intel UHD RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS Battery 58Wh (rated for 13 hours) Display (Size, Resolution) 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080, up to 144Hz Speakers Stereo speakers Ports 2 x Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 1 x Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 3.5mm Dimensions 363 x 242 x 19.8mm Weight 1.72kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE) October 2033 Brand HP Webcam 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 (Intel or MediaTek modem) Starting Price $499 Adaptor and Battery 45W USB-C Card Reader microSD Security H1 microcontroller

HP may stand for "higher prestige" as its 15.6-inch conventional laptop elevates the starting point to $499. The HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch is one of two devices in this founding class of Chromebook Plus devices to feature a display with a high refresh rate option - the highest, in fact, at 144Hz. It also has the longest advertised battery life at 13 hours of video playback. The Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch brings a fresh spin on the display and a wider berth of specifications. That said, with great power comes a higher MSRP of $699 or more. HP intends on selling some configurations direct to consumer, allotting others in the United States to Best Buy.

HP HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch seems to give away all of its big talking points within its name, but you also get more powerful Intel chips than the one featured on the Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch. Operating System ChromeOS (Chromebook Plus) CPU Intel Core i3-1215U, i5-1235U GPU Intel UHD or Iris Xe RAM 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB PCIe Battery 58Wh (rated for 10.5 hours) Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display Speakers Stereo speakers Ports 2 x Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2), 1 x Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2), 3.5mm Dimensions 313 x 220 x 18mm Weight 1.51kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE) October 2033 Brand HP Power 45W or 65W USB-C Webcam 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Starting Price $699 Card Reader microSD

Lenovo

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus The sleekest of its Chromebook Plus hardware, Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is meant to keep its muscle as portable as possible. Operating System ChromeOS (Chromebook Plus) CPU Intel Core i3-N305 GPU Intel UHD RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB or 256GB eMMC Battery Rated for 12 hours Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS, some w/ touch Speakers Stereo speakers Ports 1 x Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 2 x Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm Dimensions 324 x 216 x 19.3mm Weight 1.5kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE) October 2033 Brand Lenovo Webcam 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Starting Price $549.99 Security Kensington

Lenovo has certainly pulled off an interesting mix with its two Chromebook Plus models. The IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is the most luxuriant conventional laptop of the entire bundle with a starting price of $549.99 while the more workhorse-esque Flex 5i and its 13th-gen Intel chips start out at $499.99.

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i features 13th-gen Intel Core chips and quite the interesting mix of specs for value. It comes in two colors: Storm Grey and Stone Blue. Operating System ChromeOS (Chromebook Plus) CPU Intel Core i3-1315U, i5-1334U GPU Intel UHD or Iris Xe RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB eMMC / 256GB or 512GB SSD Battery Rated for 10 hours Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touch Speakers Stereo speakers Ports 2 x Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Gen 1), 1 x Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 3.5mm Dimensions 316 x 229 x 19.7mm Weight 1.62kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE) October 2033 Brand Lenovo Webcam 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5 Starting Price $499.99 USI Compatibility Yes Card Reader microSD Security Kensington Nano

Lastly, we mentioned an odd one out early on; call this one the odd one in. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus is basically last year's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook that was made available mainly in North America. Fittingly enough, this model won't be coming to that market, but will make an appearance in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for €599. We presume the non-Plus model will be getting Chromebook Plus software updates moving forward, though. That said, the super-resolution 16-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate should appeal to your adrenaline-seeking instincts.

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus Lenovo brings 2022's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus out of North America and into the EMEA regions with a €599 starting price. With its 16-inch 120Hz display and RGB backlit keyboard, you can see why it's been marketed as such. Operating System ChromeOS (Chromebook Plus) CPU Intel Core i3-1215U or i5-1235U GPU Intel UHD or Iris Xe RAM 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB eMMC / 256GB or 512GB PCIe Gen3 Battery Up to 12 hours Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch 2560 x 1600 120Hz IPS Speakers Quad speakers Ports 2 x Type-C (USB Gen 3.2 Gen 2), 1 x Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 3.5mm Dimensions 357 x 253 x 20mm Weight 1.95kg Auto Update Expiration (AUE) October 2033 Brand Lenovo Webcam 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0 Starting Price €599 Card Reader microSD

One more thing...

You may have noticed that Samsung also has had two products it calls Chromebook Plus well before the launch of the Chromebook Plus program - in fact, the second iteration dated back to 2018 is actually called Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (review via Android Police). As you might be able to guess from the inclusion of Celeron processors and 4GB of RAM (and the fact that they're more than five years old at this point), they have nothing to do with this current scheme.