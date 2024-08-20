Key Takeaways Apple Wallet app can replace car keys, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start vehicles digitally.

Apple Car Key has a limited list of supported models, including BMW, Kia, and Hyundai.

iPhone XS and later and select Apple Watches support Apple Car Key; car key-sharing is also possible.

The Apple Wallet app replaces a number of items that used to live in pockets and purses, from coupons and boarding passes to credit cards and IDs. But one of the lesser-known items that the Wallet app can replace is a set of car keys. Apple Car Key is a feature within your Apple Wallet that allows you to digitally unlock, lock, and even start your vehicle.

However, while Apple Car Key has been around since 2020, the list of models that support the feature is still limited. BMW has the largest selection of supported models, but the list includes cars from Kia and Hyundai too. However, many manufacturers have mobile apps that can remotely control a newer vehicle, which allows for similar features but outside the Wallet app.

Here are the cars that work with Apple Car Key, along with other essential information drivers need to know before activating the feature.

What is Apple Car Key?

Apple Car Key unlocks your car using Apple Wallet

If keyless ignition cars can unlock and turn on a vehicle using Radio Frequency Identification, why not use a smartphone to unlock your car? That's exactly the idea behind Apple Car Key. Originally launched in 2020, Apple Car Key allows users with compatible vehicles to use their iPhone or Apple Watch instead of a key fob to unlock and start their car.

You'll need to set up the feature while sitting inside your car and using the screen.

Apple Car Keys are stored in the Wallet app. Once the Car Key is set up, you can open the Wallet app to see different options, like locking, unlocking, and starting the car. You'll need to set up the feature while sitting inside your car and using the screen, so it isn't a solution if you've locked your keys in the car but haven't yet activated the digital key. Though that was clever to think of, I'll give you that.

Some models don't require you to pull out your iPhone at all. Passive entry recognizes when the device is nearby and automatically unlocks the vehicle. Other models allow users to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the door handle to unlock.

Another feature is the ability to share your Car Key, effectively allowing you to have a friend unlock or start your car from their device. The setup for the sharing feature varies on the car model, with many requiring extra verification steps like an activation code.

Which cars support Apple Car Key?

These vehicles support using Wallet app as a key

BMW

While Apple Car Key has been around for four years, the adoption of the feature has been slow. It's due in part to the fact that you need both a compatible Apple device and a compatible vehicle, and auto manufacturers have been slow to roll out the feature. While Apple's list of vehicles that support Car Play includes more than 800 models, only a few of them support Car Key.

The list of supported vehicles so far includes:

1 Series, 2021-2024

2 Series, 2021-2024

3 Series, 2021-2024

4 Series, 2021-2024

5 Series, 2021-2024

6 Series, 2021-2024

8 Series, 2021-2024

X5, 2021-2024

X6, 2021-2024

X7, 2021-2024

X5 M, 2021-2024

X6 M, 2021-2024

Z4, 2021-2024

i4, 2022-2024

iX, 2022-2024

iX1, 2022-2024

iX3, 2022-2024

i3, 2023

i7, 2023-2024

i5, 2024

BYD

Michael Förtsch / Unsplash

HAN, 2022-2024

Genesis

Genesis

GV60, 2023-2024

G90, 2023-2024

G70, 2024

Hyundai

Hyundai

Palisade, 2023-2024

IONIQ 6, 2023-2024

Kia

Telluride, 2023-2024

Niro, 2023-2024

Seltos, 2024

EV9, 2024

Lotus

Lotus

Eletre, 2024

Emeya, 2024

Mercedes-Benz

2024 E‑Class

Ram

Dodge

Ram 1500, 2025

What iPhones support Apple Car Key?

Along with a compatible car, you'll need an iPhone that has NFC, Bluetooth, and ultra-wide band technology inside. You'll need to have an iPhone XS or later, or an iPhone SE second generation. An updated iOS is required as well.

Some Apple Watches also support the feature, including Apple Watch Series 5 and the newer Apple Watch SE, too. If you haven't updated your watchOS and have an older model, you'll need to do a software update first.

Can you unlock your car with your iPhone without Apple Car Key?

Some third-party apps offer similar features

BMW

The list of cars that support Apple Car Key is relatively short, particularly when compared with Apple's list of compatible models. However, Apple Car Key isn't the only way to unlock your vehicle with your iPhone.

Many manufacturers have an app that allows you to unlock, lock, and remotely start your car. The list of manufacturers that have an app with key-like capabilities is far longer than the list of Apple Car Key compatible vehicles. The biggest difference is this requires a separate app, rather than working off the Wallet native app that comes with your iPhone.

Some manufacturers' apps also support the Apple Watch, allowing for some level of control right at your wrist.

How do you use your iPhone as a car key?

Even if Apple Car Key isn't supported, you might still be able to use an iPhone

Apple

There are two ways to use your iPhone as a car key: using Apple Car Key, or using your vehicle manufacturer's dedicated app. The options that are available in your specific scenario depend on what vehicle you own. Older models often don't support the feature -- Tesla was the first to introduce the option in 2017. Some manufacturers offer digital key compatibility as a standard feature; for others, the option requires an upgraded model.

Related How to use your iPhone to automatically unlock your car With car connectivity, your iPhone seems to really do it all. Support for it is still relatively limited, but should continue to grow.

The process of setting up your smartphone as a car key varies based on your vehicle's make and model. The steps typically involve a mix of steps using the car's infotainment system and the smartphone application, with many offering the instructions directly on the screen.