Apple launched the first Apple Watch on April 24, 2015. Almost ten years later, it's still one of the most popular smartwatches on the market, even as it fights through banning issues. Apple offers many useful features on its various Apple Watch models, including handling a certain amount of contact with water. However, how much water the devices can handle varies by model. Before you take your expensive Apple Watch into the ocean for a swim or into the shower with you, make sure the model you have can handle the moisture safely. After all, the last thing you want to do is spend hundreds of dollars on a new Apple Watch and ruin it immediately.

So, which Apple Watch models can handle water? Are any Apple Watches waterproof? Let's break down everything you need to know about Apple Watches and water so you can safely use your beloved watch without worrying about damaging it.

Are Apple Watch models waterproof or water-resistant?

There's a critical difference between the terms waterproof and water-resistant. And while many people are curious whether their Apple Watch model is waterproof, none of them are. Instead, several Apple Watch models are water-resistant. Right on its support website, Apple says, "Your Apple Watch is water-resistant, but not waterproof." This is an important distinction, as waterproof means it is impervious to water. On the other hand, water resistance means it can resist water penetration partially but not entirely. In the case of the Apple Watch, all models have varying levels of water resistance, but none (even the super durable Apple Watch Ultra models) are completely waterproof.

Which Apple Watch models are water-resistant?

Now that we've established that Apple Watches are water-resistant, it's time to look at each model and what level of water resistance they bring to the table.

Apple Watch (1st generation): Water-resistance rating of IPX7 under IEC standard 60529 (submerging isn't recommended)

Apple Watch Series 1: Water-resistance rating of IPX7 under IEC standard 60529 (submerging isn't recommended)

Apple Watch Series 2: Water-resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (Can be submerged in shallow water)

Apple Watch Series 3: Water-resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (Can be submerged in shallow water)

Apple Watch Series 4: Water-resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (Can be submerged in shallow water)

Apple Watch Series 5: Water-resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (Can be submerged in shallow water)

Apple Watch Series 6: Water-resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (Can be submerged in shallow water)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): Water-resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (Can be submerged in shallow water)

Apple Watch Series 7: Water-resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (Can be submerged in shallow water)

Apple Watch Series 8: Water-resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (Can be submerged in shallow water)

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): Water-resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (Can be submerged in shallow water)

Apple Watch Ultra: Water-resistance rating of 100 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 and is EN13319-compliant (Can be submerged in up to 130 feet)

Apple Watch Series 9: Water-resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 (Can be submerged in shallow water)

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Water-resistance rating of 100 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 and is EN13319-compliant (Can be submerged in up to 130 feet)

Which Apple Watch models aren't water-resistant?

Fortunately, every Apple Watch model has at least an IPX7 rating for splash resistance, so no matter what model you own, you'll get at least a basic level of water resistance. Of course, if you have one of the older versions, you might want to update to a newer model for other reasons, such as software updates and battery life, but at least you can rest easy knowing you have a baseline level of protection from water.

Which Apple Watch models can be used for diving and water skiing?

The only Apple Watch models designed to handle diving and water skiing are the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Any model from the Series 2 or later can be submerged in shallow water (like a swimming pool) but shouldn't be used for water skiing or diving. The Apple Watch (1st generation) and Apple Watch Series 1 are only meant to handle light splashing and shouldn't be taken underwater at all.

Can you shower with an Apple Watch?

Showering with an Apple Watch isn't a good idea, regardless of which model you own. The water is not an issue in the shower, but the soap can damage the watch. This is because the chemicals found in spill soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and perfumes can damage the water seals and acoustic membranes. If you get anything you might have in the shower on your watch that can damage it, you can wash the watch off with fresh, warm water and a lint-free cloth.