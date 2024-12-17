Summary
- A Christmas Story and It's a Wonderful offer nostalgia and love
- The 90s were a wild time with films like Home Alone and Jingle All the Way
- Amazon's Red One set a new standard for Christmas movies
'Tis the season for watching all the movies that make you feel warm, cozy, and festive. There is no shortage of holiday movies across every genre, from comedies to horror , from over-the-top musicals to intimate period dramas. There are Christmas-adjacent films that people debate and as well as an endless string of Hallmark -style films about cute small towns with lots of nice and attractive people.
For all the countless options, however, there are always classics that feel like they should be enjoyed each and every year. These are the seasonal essentials, and they can't be missed. Here's where you can stream some of the most beloved classic holiday films this winter.
YouTube TV announces price hike just in time for the holidays
The price of YouTube TV is increasing by $10 a month and subscribers are not happy.
1 A Christmas Story
An endearing and nostalgic trip to simpler times
A Christmas Story
- stream
- rent
- buy
Not available
Not available
- Runtime
- 94 minutes
- Cast
- Darren McGavin , Zack Ward , Peter Billingsley , Scott Schwartz , Melinda Dillon
- Director
- Bob Clark
This 80s classic just feels like childhood. It seems to perfectly encapsulate the thrills and worries of adolescence during the holiday time, making amusing concerns seem larger than life. Still both funny and sweet, it feels a bit quaint at times but still has a bit of bite to it, and is a perfect holiday escape back to slower, cozier, simpler times.
How is Nosferatu related to Dracula?
Dracula is the most iconic vampire, but is he also Nosferatu, or is this a completely different creature?
2 It's a Wonderful Life
Love and hope triumph in this inspiring tale
It's a Wonderful Life
- stream
- rent
- buy
Not available
Not available
Not available
- Runtime
- 130 minutes
- Cast
- Donna Reed , James Stewart , Lionel Barrymore , Thomas Mitchell , Henry Travers , Beulah Bondi , Frank Faylen , Ward Bond , Gloria Grahame , H.B. Warner , Frank Albertson , Todd Karns , Samuel S. Hinds , Mary Treen , Virginia Patton , Charles Williams , Sarah Edwards , William Edmunds , Lillian Randolph , Argentina Brunetti , Robert J. Anderson , Ronnie Ralph , Jeanne Gail , Jeanine Ann Roose , Danny Mummert
This holiday classic is a perennial favorite for its charm, grace, and timeless universal themes. It's filled with lines and scenes that are quintessentially of the holiday time, backed by an unforgettable performance by James Stewart. The emotional swings George Bailey endures are easy to resonate with, especially during a dark, cold time of year. Above all else, it's a movie that continuously serves as a reminder of the importance of family and friends. And that the company you work for doesn't really care about you.
The 10 best Stephen King movie adaptations of all time
All the best movies inspired by the King of Horror, from The Shining to The Shawshank Redemption
3 Home Alone
This evergreen film perfectly hits every Christmas note
Home Alone
- stream
- rent
- buy
- Release Date
- November 16, 1990
- Cast
- Macaulay Culkin , Joe Pesci , Daniel Stern , John Heard , Roberts Blossom , Catherine O'Hara
- Director
- Chris Columbus
This holiday has it all, from sweet reunions and stirring music, to uncomfortable violence and youthful exuberance. There are so many memorable lines and so many meme-able clips; each moment feels significant, and somehow the absurd plot is heavily grounded. Inexplicably, even the sequel is pretty entertaining and worth a watch as well.
Stream it or skip it: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has some things going for it, but an overstuffed, underbaked plot makes this sequel feel only half alive.
4 Jingle All the Way
For the love of a toy
Jingle All the Way
- stream
- rent
- buy
Not available
- Runtime
- 89 Minutes
- Cast
- Arnold Schwarzenegger , Sinbad , Phil Hartman , Rita Wilson , Robert Conrad , Jake Lloyd , Jim Belushi
- Director
- Brian Levant
A lot of Christmas movies don't quite hold up to modern sensibilities, and Jingle All the Way is definitely one of them. Still, it's so ridiculous and so very 90s that it's worth a rewatch, if only to embrace all its absurdity and countless plot holes. Yet, there are some themes in it that still hold up, from the commercialization of Christmas to how so many people are overworked heading into the holidays. Just remember, you're my number one customer!
I’m a huge Sonic movie fan, but Sonic 3 should really be the last one
The Sonic films have surprised almost everyone with their quality, but there's something to be said about quitting while you're ahead.
5 Love Actually
This sincere romance has evolved into a bonkers Christmas film
Love Actually
- stream
- rent
- buy
Not available
- Runtime
- 135 minutes
- Cast
- Colin Firth , Emma Thompson , Liam Neeson , Keira Knightley , Chiwetel Ejiofor , Laura Linney , Alan Rickman , Hugh Grant , Bill Nighy , Andrew Lincoln
- Director
- Richard Curtis
Jingle All the Way and so many other films are so very absurd, but Love Actually, with its sincere efforts to explore all kinds of relationships at this time of year, might be the most ridiculous of them all. And that's really something. Love Actually doesn't try to be over the top, and it seems so sure in itself, believing that all the erotic conflicts and showcases of love it presents are moving. As viewers have come to release, the film is filled with wildly inappropriate and problematic connections that it thinks are both healthy and winning. It's dated and demented, but it is still worth watching for all the unintentional laughs and eyerolls it will elicit.
10 horror icons more famous than the movies they came from
Even if you've never seen the films these horror icons starred in, you still probably know their names and faces.