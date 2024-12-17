Summary A Christmas Story and It's a Wonderful offer nostalgia and love

The 90s were a wild time with films like Home Alone and Jingle All the Way

Amazon's Red One set a new standard for Christmas movies

'Tis the season for watching all the movies that make you feel warm, cozy, and festive. There is no shortage of holiday movies across every genre, from comedies to horror , from over-the-top musicals to intimate period dramas. There are Christmas-adjacent films that people debate and as well as an endless string of Hallmark -style films about cute small towns with lots of nice and attractive people.

For all the countless options, however, there are always classics that feel like they should be enjoyed each and every year. These are the seasonal essentials, and they can't be missed. Here's where you can stream some of the most beloved classic holiday films this winter.

1 A Christmas Story

An endearing and nostalgic trip to simpler times

A Christmas Story Where to Watch stream

rent

buy fubo Not available Not available *Availability in US Runtime 94 minutes Cast Darren McGavin , Zack Ward , Peter Billingsley , Scott Schwartz , Melinda Dillon Director Bob Clark

This 80s classic just feels like childhood. It seems to perfectly encapsulate the thrills and worries of adolescence during the holiday time, making amusing concerns seem larger than life. Still both funny and sweet, it feels a bit quaint at times but still has a bit of bite to it, and is a perfect holiday escape back to slower, cozier, simpler times.

2 It's a Wonderful Life

Love and hope triumph in this inspiring tale

It's a Wonderful Life Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Runtime 130 minutes Cast Donna Reed , James Stewart , Lionel Barrymore , Thomas Mitchell , Henry Travers , Beulah Bondi , Frank Faylen , Ward Bond , Gloria Grahame , H.B. Warner , Frank Albertson , Todd Karns , Samuel S. Hinds , Mary Treen , Virginia Patton , Charles Williams , Sarah Edwards , William Edmunds , Lillian Randolph , Argentina Brunetti , Robert J. Anderson , Ronnie Ralph , Jeanne Gail , Jeanine Ann Roose , Danny Mummert Expand Stream on Roku Stream on Prime Video

This holiday classic is a perennial favorite for its charm, grace, and timeless universal themes. It's filled with lines and scenes that are quintessentially of the holiday time, backed by an unforgettable performance by James Stewart. The emotional swings George Bailey endures are easy to resonate with, especially during a dark, cold time of year. Above all else, it's a movie that continuously serves as a reminder of the importance of family and friends. And that the company you work for doesn't really care about you.

3 Home Alone

This evergreen film perfectly hits every Christmas note

Home Alone Where to Watch stream

rent

buy fubo Vudu Vudu logo. YouTube Logo Vudu Vudu logo. YouTube Logo *Availability in US Release Date November 16, 1990 Cast Macaulay Culkin , Joe Pesci , Daniel Stern , John Heard , Roberts Blossom , Catherine O'Hara Director Chris Columbus

This holiday has it all, from sweet reunions and stirring music, to uncomfortable violence and youthful exuberance. There are so many memorable lines and so many meme-able clips; each moment feels significant, and somehow the absurd plot is heavily grounded. Inexplicably, even the sequel is pretty entertaining and worth a watch as well.

4 Jingle All the Way

For the love of a toy

Jingle All the Way Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Vudu Vudu logo. YouTube Logo Vudu Vudu logo. YouTube Logo *Availability in US Runtime 89 Minutes Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Sinbad , Phil Hartman , Rita Wilson , Robert Conrad , Jake Lloyd , Jim Belushi Director Brian Levant

A lot of Christmas movies don't quite hold up to modern sensibilities, and Jingle All the Way is definitely one of them. Still, it's so ridiculous and so very 90s that it's worth a rewatch, if only to embrace all its absurdity and countless plot holes. Yet, there are some themes in it that still hold up, from the commercialization of Christmas to how so many people are overworked heading into the holidays. Just remember, you're my number one customer!

5 Love Actually

This sincere romance has evolved into a bonkers Christmas film

Love Actually Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available YouTube Logo Vudu Vudu logo. YouTube Logo Vudu Vudu logo. *Availability in US Runtime 135 minutes Cast Colin Firth , Emma Thompson , Liam Neeson , Keira Knightley , Chiwetel Ejiofor , Laura Linney , Alan Rickman , Hugh Grant , Bill Nighy , Andrew Lincoln Director Richard Curtis

Jingle All the Way and so many other films are so very absurd, but Love Actually, with its sincere efforts to explore all kinds of relationships at this time of year, might be the most ridiculous of them all. And that's really something. Love Actually doesn't try to be over the top, and it seems so sure in itself, believing that all the erotic conflicts and showcases of love it presents are moving. As viewers have come to release, the film is filled with wildly inappropriate and problematic connections that it thinks are both healthy and winning. It's dated and demented, but it is still worth watching for all the unintentional laughs and eyerolls it will elicit.

6 Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

A perfect adaptation still enjoyable decades later