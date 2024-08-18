Key Takeaways Warner Bros is finally releasing a Beetlejuice sequel after nearly 40 years, featuring Michael Keaton and a brand-new cast of characters.

Burton and Keaton got sidetracked after the original's release, but the sequel is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Echo Show owners can summon the Beetlejuice theme and interact with him to get into the spooky spirit for the sequel.

Anyone who has seen the 1988 horror comedy classic Beetlejuice knows what a wild ride it is. Directed by Tim Burton, it has some of the wildest set pieces in history and several of the most outlandish performances and scenes you'll find in a film. I mean, nobody has heard Day-O the same way since this film was released. The film was a box office hit in the 80s, earning nearly $75 million on a $15 million budget when it was released. It also boosted star Michael Keaton's profile to the A-list as people couldn't get enough of his portrayal of the titular character.

It took Warner Bros. nearly 40 years to revive Beetlejuice, as this year they are finally releasing a sequel, cleverly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. This will introduce "the ghost with the most" to a new wave of audiences and deliver a nostalgic feeling to both Generation X and Millennials alike. The sequel brings Keaton back into the role and features a new cast of characters -- like the spooky star of Wednesday herself, Jenna Ortega -- along with it. But the quirkiness of the original will be hard to match, as the colors, costumes, and animation will be hard to beat.

If you're feeling inclined to go back and watch the original before the second one comes out, you definitely won't be alone. Revisiting Winter River, Connecticut is easy, as Beetlejuice is streaming on many platforms , giving you plenty of chances to watch it before the sequel arrives on September 6. Here is a list of all the places you can stream the original Beetlejuice.

Where to stream Beetlejuice

There are plenty of places to watch it

Warner Bros.

For a movie that is 36 years old, it's actually incredibly available. You aren't able to find that many movies from the late 1980s this easy to stream. If you have a Max subscription , you're able to stream the movie right now, included in your subscription. With it being a Warner Bros. picture, its presence on Max is no surprise. In turn, with that, if you have a Max subscription, you can also watch it on Prime Video for free. It is included in the Premium subscription on Prime Video if you have Max add-on subscription. It also works for YouTube TV, if you have a Premium subscription that includes the Max add-on.

If you don't have Max, you'll still be able to see Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, and the rest of the crazy characters for just a few bucks -- you can rent it on multiple platforms or purchase it as well. You can rent it on VOD from the Google Play Store for $4 or Apple TV+, YouTube, and Fandango at Home for $4. You can also purchase the film for $15 on all of those platforms as well, or it's available in UHD and 4K for purchase.

The rentals typically last for 48 hours after you start watching them or 30 days after you purchase it.

More about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The sequel comes out 36 years after the original

Warner Bros.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will open the Venice International Film Festival on August 28 before being released in theaters on September 6 in the US. This sequel has been in the making for the past 36 years, as a sequel was commissioned right after the original was released based off its popularity. But Burton and Keaton, getting set to release Batman in 1989, became busy preparing for Batman Returns and the project was sidetracked for years.

Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara reprise their roles from the first film and Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Willem Defoe, and Burn Gorman join the cast for this film. It's set in the present and features Ryder and O'Hara returning to Winter River following the death of Charles Deetz, Ryder's father and O'Hara's husband. Ortega plays Ryder's daughter, Astrid, and Theroux plays Ryder's husband, Rory.

Keaton is summoned from the afterlife again, and he's ready to wreak havoc on the land of the living once more. We'll learn more about his origin story by meeting his former wife, played by Bellucci. Jeffrey Jones, who played Charles in the first film, as well as Baldwin and Davis, will not reprise their roles.

How to get in the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice mode

Amazon Alexa has your back

Right now, you can get ready for the sequel with some help from your Amazon Echo Show. If you have any Echo Show 5 or newer, you can put on the Beetlejuice theme. If you say "Alexa, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," it will start playing the Beetlejuice theme. You'll be able to ask digital Beetlejuice questions, and the background of your Echo Show will feature pictures from the film. If you are setting a timer, it will make noises from Beetlejuice.

Once you have the Beetlejuice theme on, you can also say, "Alexa, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," to summon the ghost with the most. This will also allow you to interact more with him. When you do this, you can ask him to tell you jokes and to show you clips. It's a fun feature to get you into the mood to have some horror comedy fun again.